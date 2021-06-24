Man Utd transfer news: Paul Pogba continues talks to extend deal at Old Trafford

Manchester United are in ongoing talks with Paul Pogba's representatives over a new contract.

Pogba's current deal is up next summer and while United want to keep him at the club, they risk losing him for free for a second time.

The France international can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January should he choose not to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

When asked about his future after France's 2-2 draw with Portugal on Wednesday night, Pogba said: "I'm not thinking about my future, I'm only focused on the Euros."

Earlier in May, Pogba said there had been "no concrete proposal" from United yet.

A number of clubs are interested in signing Pogba - but as it stands, United have received no official bids.

Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, suggested in December that the midfielder is "unhappy" at United and "needs a change of scenery", urging him to leave the club in the current summer transfer window.

Pogba joined United from French side Le Havre's youth set-up in 2009 but left the club before he could make a first-team appearance, opting to join Juventus on a free transfer in 2012.

The 28-year-old established himself as one of Europe's hottest prospects during his four years in Italy, scoring 34 goals in 178 appearances as he won four Serie A titles in a row.

He then re-joined United on a five-year contract in the summer of 2016, for a then-world record fee of £94.5m, surpassing the previous record established by Gareth Bale's £90.9m move to Real Madrid.

Manchester United are in advanced negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over the transfer of forward Jadon Sancho.

United have made two bids, the latest of which was made last week and comprised a fee in excess of £75m, closer to Dortmund's valuation.

There is still work to do before an agreement is struck - notably the structure of payments. Dortmund want the majority of the fee paid up front with the rest in achievable add-ons.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem as they were agreed when United went in for Sancho last summer.

Reports in Germany suggest Dortmund want a resolution before July 23, when the squad goes on a pre-season training camp.

Sancho's contract runs until the summer of 2023 - something not lost on United as Dortmund don't want to risk Sancho entering the final year of his deal.

What should Man Utd do this summer?

Sky Sports News' North West reporter James Cooper...

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has talked about 'finetuning' this summer rather than wholesale changes, with a suggestion there will be one major, marquee signing accompanied by a couple of other new faces.

"Finance was an issue last summer and a year of football amidst a pandemic has not made the economics any easier at Old Trafford either, so I don't expect a huge cash injection to suddenly make everything alright.

"After extending Edinson Cavani's stay in Manchester and with hopes high for Mason Greenwood's continuing development, it would be a surprise if one of either Harry Kane or Erling Haaland arrived at Old Trafford. It does not mean they have not been looked at, they have, but Manchester United have other areas they need to strengthen and their transfer cash can only stretch so far.

"Raising finance from player sales or freeing up big chunks of wages from departures would, again, allow a greater flexibility and Solskjaer and his recruitment team also remain admirers of Sancho.

"The key to what Manchester United want to do, against a backdrop where supporters are demanding big names despite the impact of COVID, is close the gap on Manchester City and prepare for a real tilt at the Champions League next season. It's the first transfer window for the club's new recruitment structure too and they can expect to be busy in the weeks ahead."

