Jadon Sancho: Man Utd in advanced talks to sign forward from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United are in advanced negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over the transfer of forward Jadon Sancho.

United have made two bids, the latest of which was made last week and comprised a fee in excess of £75m, closer to Dortmund's valuation.

There is still work to do before an agreement is struck - notably the structure of payments. Dortmund want the majority of the fee paid up front with the rest in achievable add-ons.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem as they were agreed when United went in for Sancho last summer.

Reports in Germany suggest Dortmund want a resolution before July 23, when the squad goes on a pre-season training camp.

Sancho's contract runs until the summer of 2023 - something not lost on United as Dortmund don't want to risk Sancho entering the final year of his deal.

Dortmund have a "gentleman's agreement" with Sancho allowing him to leave if "certain conditions" are met.

There is an increased confidence from all parties a deal can be struck, and a willingness from all parties to get a deal done.

Dortmund are actively looking at replacements, with PSV's Donyell Malen and Noni Madueke two players they have extensively scouted.

What should Man Utd do this summer?

Sky Sports News' North West reporter James Cooper...

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has talked about 'finetuning' this summer rather than wholesale changes with a suggestion there will be one major, marquee signing accompanied by a couple of other new faces.

"Finance was an issue last summer and a year of football amidst a pandemic has not made the economics any easier at Old Trafford either, so I don't expect a huge cash injection to suddenly make everything alright.

"After extending Edinson Cavani's stay in Manchester and with hopes high for Mason Greenwood's continuing development, it would be a surprise if one of either Harry Kane or Erling Haaland arrived at Old Trafford. It does not mean they have not been looked at, they have, but Manchester United have other areas they need to strengthen and their transfer cash can only stretch so far.

"Raising finance from player sales or freeing up big chunks of wages from departures would, again, allow a greater flexibility and Solskjaer and his recruitment team also remain admirers of Sancho.

"The key to what Manchester United want to do, against a backdrop where supporters are demanding big names despite the impact of COVID, is close the gap on Manchester City and prepare for a real tilt at the Champions League next season. It's the first transfer window for the club's new recruitment structure too and they can expect to be busy in the weeks ahead."

