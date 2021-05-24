Manchester United: The summer transfer window and what they need to do

We examine the plans and priorities for Manchester United in the summer transfer window after another season of progression under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Which positions are Man Utd targeting?

Sky Sports News' North West reporter James Cooper writes: "The centre-back position has been an issue for several seasons now with no outstanding contender to start alongside Harry Maguire, so I'd like to think that will be addressed.

"That will also have a knock-on effect to the central midfield positions and United could well be in the market for a player that lessens the need for a double-pivot and frees up Paul Pogba to express himself.

"Pogba's immediate future, with a year left on his current deal, is a live issue along with United's goalkeeping options plus the fate of Jesse Lingard.

"I'd expect a goalkeeper to arrive and one to depart and it might be that player-swap deals also give Solskjaer a little more flexibility."

What do the stats say about Man Utd?

Manchester United won a league-high 31 points from losing positions during the Premier League season, 11 more than any other team. But United's powers of recovery do not marry up with a team desperate to end what will be a nine-season wait to be crowned champions come next summer.

Controlling games and clean sheets must increase if United's ambitions are to be realised, and the same goes for their reliance on Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani.

What the manager has said

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on plans for the summer: "If you want to take up the challenge with them we need to strengthen our squad...We want to take the next step and it might be that we need a couple more to strengthen the squad. There are many, many things to consider when you put a squad together.

"...I can't say we're not signing a striker. We're building, we're working towards a better squad. We're top three two years on the bounce but we are nowhere where we want to be. So, hopefully we end up with a stronger squad when we start next season and be more consistent and challenge the ones in front of us."

What should Man Utd do this summer?

Sky Sports News' James Cooper writes: "Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has talked about 'finetuning' this summer rather than wholesale changes with a suggestion there'll be one major, marquee signing accompanied by a couple of other new faces.

"Finance was an issue last summer and a year of football amidst a pandemic hasn't made the economics any easier at Old Trafford either, so I don't expect a huge cash injection to suddenly make everything alright.

"After extending Edinson Cavani's stay in Manchester and with hopes high for Mason Greenwood's continuing development, it would be a surprise if one of either Harry Kane or Erling Haaland arrived at Old Trafford. It doesn't mean they haven't been looked at, they have, but Manchester United have other areas they need to strengthen and their transfer cash can only stretch so far.

"Raising finance from player sales or freeing up big chunks of wages from departures would, again, allow a greater flexibility and Solskjaer and his recruitment team also remain admirers of Jadon Sancho.

"The key to what Manchester United want to do, against a backdrop where supporters are demanding big names despite the impact of COVID, is close the gap on Manchester City and prepare for a real tilt at the Champions League next season. It's the first transfer window for the club's new recruitment structure too and they can expect to be busy in the weeks ahead."

Neville: Can Man Utd entice Kane?

Sky Sports' Gary Neville on Man Utd's chances of signing Harry Kane: "Manchester United have got Anthony Martial, they've got Jesse Lingard, they've got Daniel James… would they be players, with a lump of money, who could entice Tottenham to do something?

"I think it would appease a lot of the fan base. There is an element of the fan base that are not going to let this go, but if they sign Raphael Varane, Kane and Jadon Sancho, that will cost a lot of money but it's the type of thing that will quieten a lot of the fans down and create incredible excitement at Old Trafford.

"Kane never said in that interview with me he wanted to leave. I think he's at a point in his career whereby it's a reflection point."