Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder is unhappy and has to leave in summer transfer window, says agent Mino Raiola

Paul Pogba is unhappy at Manchester United and has to leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

Pogba, whose contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022, has only started five Premier League games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season after recovering from Covid-19.

He scored his first league goal of the season in United's 3-1 comeback win over West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday.

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win at West Ham in the Premier League

However, the France midfielder's agent says he "needs a change of scenery" and Manchester United should consider offloading him or face the prospect of losing him on a free transfer because he has no intention of extending his current deal.

Speaking to Tuttosport, Raiola said: "There's no point beating about the bush. It's better to speak out clearly, look forward and avoid wasting time to find culprits.

"Paul is unhappy at Man Utd, he can't manage to express himself like he wants to and like people expect him to.

"He needs to change team, he needs a change of scenery. He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, in the summer of 2022, but the best solution for all parties is a transfer in the next (summer) window.

Image: Mino Raiola says Pogba has no intention of extending his current contract at Man Utd which expires in June 2022

"Otherwise the Old Trafford club, which I have a great relationship with, knows well that they would risk losing him on a free transfer, given that at the moment it's not the player's intention to extend the contract.

"If anybody can't understand this, then they know little or nothing about football. Anyway, they're free to direct all the blame to myself if Paul were to leave next summer."

Pogba, who rejoined United from Juventus for £89m in 2016, revealed in October his desire to play for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Manchester United declined to comment when approached by Sky Sports News.