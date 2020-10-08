Man Utd's Paul Pogba: My dream is to play for Real Madrid

Pogba says Manchester United have not yet held talks with him over extending contract at Old Trafford; France international adds: "All football players would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me, why not one day?"

Thursday 8 October 2020 19:28, UK

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said that to play for Real Madrid in the future would be 'a dream', but he is focused on getting his current club back to where it 'belongs'

Paul Pogba says there has been no contact from Manchester United over a contract extension and that "all football players would love to play for Real Madrid".

The French midfielder's contract at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of the current campaign, although United do have an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Pogba is currently on international duty with France for the Nations League games against Portugal and Croatia, both of which are live on Sky Sports.

Pogba says he has not held any discussions with Manchester United about a new contract

At a media conference ahead of those games, the 27-year-old said: "All football players would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me, why not one day?"

"I am in Manchester and I love my club. I am playing in Manchester, I'm having fun and I want to do everything to put the club where it deserves it. I will give everything to the max, like my team-mates.

Paul Pogba
Image: Pogba was part of a disappointing Manchester United effort in their most recent game, a 6-1 home defeat to Tottenham

"At the moment, I am in Manchester and I am concentrating about getting back to my best form.

"I think there will be a moment when the club will come and talk to me and maybe offer me something, or not. So far, nothing has happened. I can't tell you something that I don't know."

Football writer and United We Stand editor Andy Mitten says Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must win silverware this season to justify his position

'Under-pressure Ole must win trophies after signings'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now under pressure to deliver trophies after making multiple key signings, according to football writer Andy Mitten.

United have spent well over £250m on players since Solskjaer took the job permanently in March 2019, including big-money moves last season for Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Donny van de Beek arrived in September this year and Edinson Cavani is the latest high-profile signing at Old Trafford, with the club completing a deal for the former Paris Saint-Germain forward - as well as Brazil left-back Alex Telles - on Deadline Day.

"Ole will have been in the job for two years this coming December. I've long maintained that he needs support, but he's now brought in a lot of players which he's sanctioned. He didn't get Jadon Sancho and I understand the reasons why. £108m is way too much in this current environment.

"United have conceded 11 goals in the first three Premier League games. It's been a really turbulent start to the season and I think everybody's got to take some part of the blame for that - the players and the manager as well. Ole's got to deliver now. He's got to deliver trophies."

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele and Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho
Image: Manchester United were linked with deals for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele and Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho

James Cooper assesses a frustrating transfer window for Manchester United and weighs up the positives and negatives of their Deadline Day business.

