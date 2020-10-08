Manchester United: Sergio Romero, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo left out of Champions League squad

Manchester United have left Sergio Romero, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo out of their squad for the Champions League group stages.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has picked his 25-man A-list squad for clashes with Paris Saint-Germain, Red Bull Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.

There are spots for new signings Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Facundo Pellistri - who all joined United on Deadline Day - and earlier summer arrival Donny van de Beek.

Image: Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles are included in the squad following their moves on Deadline Day

Homegrown youngsters such as Mason Greenwood, Teden Mengi and Brandon Williams can remain on the B-list, which can be added to up to 24 hours before any particular fixture.

Romero was snubbed in favour of fellow goalkeepers Lee Grant, Dean Henderson and David de Gea.

The 33-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford since Henderson's return and is reportedly disappointed after his hopes of joining Everton on Deadline Day were dashed.

Romero's wife took to Instagram to vent her frustration with United for failing to let him leave, and the Argentina international has now been linked with a move to Major League Soccer.

Central defenders Jones and Rojo have struggled to force their way into the first-team picture and failed to get in ahead of the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe.

Image: Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones have struggled to force themselves into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans

Man Utd A-list squad

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Image: Edinson Cavani was a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain

Edinson Cavani will not make his Manchester United debut in their next Premier League game at Newcastle due to having to quarantine, but will be available to face former side Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

United's new No 7, who arrived on Deadline Day on a free transfer, will still be self-isolating when the club travel to Newcastle on October 17.

The striker could feature three days later against PSG in Paris, although the 33-year-old may not be deemed fit in time to face his old club as he is unable to train with his new team-mates until the quarantine is over.

Sky Sports News' North West reporter James Cooper assesses a frustrating transfer window for Man Utd and weighs up the positives and negatives of their Deadline Day business...

"There's an argument that Manchester United fans would have complained whatever the club managed to do in the latest window but, in one sense, their frustrations are understandable.

"Jadon Sancho didn't arrive at Old Trafford and there was no remedy to the issue of perceived frailty within the heart of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's defence. In fact, Chris Smalling's departure seems to have weakened his options rather than strengthen them.

"As the clock struck 11pm on Monday night, there was a feeling that United had done business that has added strength and certainly some exciting young options, but is it enough to improve on last season's upturn in form and progress? Do they in fact deserve some credit for not being held to ransom by Borussia Dortmund?"

