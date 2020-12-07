RB Leipzig vs Man Utd: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of RB Leipzig vs Man Utd in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial will miss Manchester United's crucial Champions League game against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the forward pair are both struggling with "minor niggles" and will not travel to Germany for the final game in Group H.

Having missed United's 3-1 win over West Ham on Saturday, goalkeeper David de Gea is available again, as is defender Luke Shaw, who has not featured since the win over Everton a month ago.

1:42 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani will both miss Tuesday's Champions League match at RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig will be without Konrad Laimer, Lukas Klostermann and Benjamin Henrichs through injury on Tuesday, while head coach Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed teenager Lazar Samardzic has tested positive for Covid-19.

Hwang Hee-chan is unavailable as he recovers from coronavirus and reported United target Dayot Upamecano is suspended

0:24 RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann says Manchester United face a 'complicated' final game in the Champions League group stage

Who needs what?

Champions League Group H Points Goal difference 1 Manchester United 9 +9 2 Paris Saint-Germain 9 +3 3 RB Leipzig 9 -2 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 3 -7

Manchester United need a point in Germany to qualify, and would finish top of their group if PSG also fail to beat Istanbul Basaksehir.

RB Leipzig need to beat Manchester United to guarantee their qualification, but can go through with a point if Basaksehir beat PSG.

How to follow

Follow RB Leipzig vs Manchester United with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

Opta stats

RB Leipzig were beaten by five goals in their only previous meeting with Manchester United in European competitions, with that defeat coming on MD2 of this season's UEFA Champions League at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have lost both of their last two away games against German teams in the UEFA Champions League - 1-3 v Bayern Munich in April 2014, and most recently 2-3 against Wolfsburg in December 2015.

This will be the fourth time RB Leipzig have faced an English opponent in the UEFA Champions League, having beaten Spurs twice last season before their defeat to Manchester United on MD2 this season.

Manchester United have alternated between a win and a defeat in each of their last six away games in the UEFA Champions League, losing their last such match against Istanbul Basaksehir last month.

RB Leipzig have won each of their last three home matches in the UEFA Champions League, conceding only one goal - this run started with a 3-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in last season's Last 16.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has lost five of his nine UEFA Champions League matches as a manager (W4); no manager has been defeated six or more times in their first 10 games in the competition while in charge of English sides.

