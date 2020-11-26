Premier League games live on Sky Sports in December

Sky Sports has announced a bumper December schedule of Premier League football, with 27 live games across the month.

A huge month of top-flight action in front of the Sky Sports cameras includes the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal on Sunday December 6 (4.30pm kick-off) and the Manchester derby between United and City at Old Trafford on December 12 (5.30pm kick-off).

Two Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports on Boxing Day, including Chelsea's trip to Arsenal, with Tottenham's visit to Wolves and Liverpool's home clash with West Brom on Sunday December 27.

Image: Watch the North London derby live on Sky Sports on December 6

Live Premier League action on Sky Sports this month

Sat Nov 28: Everton vs Leeds - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Nov 28: West Brom vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Nov 29: Southampton vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Nov 29: Chelsea vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Nov 29: Arsenal vs Wolves - Kick-off 7.15pm

Mon Nov 30: Leicester vs Fulham - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Mon Nov 30: West Ham vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 8pm

Live Premier League games on Sky Sports in December

Fri Dec 4: Aston Villa vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Dec 5: West Ham vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 5pm

Sat Dec 5: Chelsea vs Leeds - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Dec 6: West Brom vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Dec 6: Sheffield United vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2.15pm

Sun Dec 6: Tottenham vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Dec 7: Brighton vs Southampton - Kick-Off 8pm

Fri Dec 11: Leeds vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Dec 12: Newcastle vs West Brom - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Dec 12: Man Utd vs Man City - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Dec 13: Southampton vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Dec 13: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 2.15pm

Sun Dec 13: Fulham vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Dec 13: Arsenal vs Burnley - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Sat Dec 19: Everton vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Dec 19: Newcastle vs Fulham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Dec 20: Brighton vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Dec 20: Tottenham vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2.15pm

Sun Dec 20: Man Utd vs Leeds - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Dec 21: Burnley vs Wolves - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Mon Dec 21: Chelsea vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Dec 26: Fulham vs Southampton - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Dec 26: Arsenal vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Dec 27: Leeds vs Burnley - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Dec 27: West Ham vs Brighton - Kick-Off 2.15pm

Sun Dec 27: Liverpool vs West Brom - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Dec 27: Wolves vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Fri Dec 4: Aston Villa vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sat Dec 5: Burnley vs Everton - Kick-Off 12.30pm

Sat Dec 5: Man City vs Fulham - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Dec 5: West Ham vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 5pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sat Dec 5: Chelsea vs Leeds - Kick-Off 8pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sun Dec 6: West Brom vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 12pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sun Dec 6: Sheffield United vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2.15pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sun Dec 6: Tottenham vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 4.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sun Dec 6: Liverpool vs Wolves - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon Dec 7: Brighton vs Southampton - Kick-Off 8pm, Live on Sky Sports

Fri Dec 11: Leeds vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sat Dec 12: Wolves vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 12.30pm

Sat Dec 12: Newcastle vs West Brom - Kick-Off 3pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sat Dec 12: Man Utd vs Man City - Kick-Off 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sat Dec 12: Everton vs Chelsea - Kick-off 8pm

Sun Dec 13: Southampton vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 12pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sun Dec 13: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 2.15pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sun Dec 13: Fulham vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sun Dec 13: Arsenal vs Burnley - Kick-Off 7.15pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sun Dec 13: Leicester vs Brighton - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Tues Dec 15: Wolves vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 6pm

Tues Dec 15: Man City vs West Brom - Kick-Off 8pm

Weds Dec 16: Arsenal vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm

Weds Dec 16: Leicester vs Everton - Kick-Off 6pm

Weds Dec 16: Leeds Utd vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 6pm

Weds Dec 16: West Ham vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm

Weds Dec 16: Fulham vs Brighton - Kick-Off 8pm

Weds Dec 16: Liverpool vs Spurs - Kick-Off 8pm

Thurs Dec 17: Aston Villa vs Burnley - Kick-Off 6pm

Thurs Dec 17: Sheffield United vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Dec 19: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 12.30pm

Sat Dec 19: Southampton vs Man City - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Dec 19: Everton vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sat Dec 19: Newcastle vs Fulham - Kick-Off 8pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sun Dec 20: Brighton vs Sheffield Utd - Kick-Off 12pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sun Dec 20: Tottenham vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2.15pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sun Dec 20: Man Utd vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sun Dec 20: West Brom vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon Dec 21: Burnley vs Wolves - Kick-Off 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

Mon Dec 21: Chelsea vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sat Dec 26: Leicester vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 12.30pm

Sat Dec 26: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Dec 26: Fulham vs Southampton - Kick-Off 3pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sat Dec 26: Arsenal vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sat Dec 26: Man City vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Dec 26: Sheffield Utd vs Everton - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Dec 27: Leeds Utd vs Burnley - Kick-Off 12pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sun Dec 27: West Ham vs Brighton - Kick-Off 2.15pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sun Dec 27: Liverpool vs West Brom - Kick-Off 4.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

Sun Dec 27: Wolves vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 7.15pm, Live on Sky Sports

Mon Dec 28: Crystal Palace vs Leicester City - Kick-Off 3pm

Mon Dec 28: Chelsea vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Mon Dec 28: Everton vs Man City - Kick-Off 8pm

Tue Dec 29: Southampton vs West Ham - Kick-Off 6pm

Tue Dec 29: Brighton vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 6pm

Tue Dec 29: West Brom vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 6pm

Tue Dec 29: Burnley vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 6pm

Tue Dec 29: Man Utd vs Wolves - Kick-Off 8pm

Wed Dec 30: Tottenham vs Fulham - Kick-Off 6pm

Wed Dec 30: Newcastle vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm

We've teamed up with BT Sport to serve up all the Sky Sports channels plus BT Sport 1, 2, 3 and ESPN together this season.

For just £37 per month, you'll be able to watch 207 Premier League fixtures plus EFL, Carabao Cup and Scottish Premiership games on Sky, and Champions League, Europa League and Women's Super League on BT Sport.

It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League games on the Sky Sports website, app and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

The new and improved Sky Sports Scores app is here! Tailor your experience to follow your team, watch free match highlights from the biggest games and get the scores your way.

Download the Sky Sports Scores app:

The Sky Sports Football Score Centre app has had a new-season spruce and has been relaunched as the Sky Sports Scores app, but have no fear - your favourite features have been given a makeover and are still available, plus there's plenty more.

The new Sky Sports Scores app makes following football on your phone more accessible than ever before, bringing you goal alerts, commentaries, line-ups, fixtures, results and stats from hundreds of teams and leagues every single day.