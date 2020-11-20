Premier League goals and highlights: How to watch with Sky Sports

All you need to know to be able to watch highlights from every 2020/21 Premier League game with Sky Sports.

This season, you can watch highlights of all Premier League games with Sky Sports just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app shortly after full-time.

You'll also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games on Twitter and our match blogs, and you can catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

How to watch Premier League highlights on Sky Sports Digital

Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android:

To watch the highlights on the Sky Sports App, download the app:

Sky Sports' digital platforms are the home of live blogs for every Premier League game, including commentary, analysis and team line-ups. Sky Sports customers can also watch in-game clips from Sky Live games in our dedicated live blogs.

Sky Sports Scores: Download the new and improved app

Image: The new Sky Sports Scores app

The new and improved Sky Sports Scores app is here! Tailor your experience to follow your team, watch free match highlights from the biggest games and get the scores your way.

The Sky Sports Football Score Centre app has had a new-season spruce and has been relaunched as the Sky Sports Scores app, but have no fear - your favourite features have been given a makeover and are still available, plus there's plenty more.

The new Sky Sports Scores app makes following football on your phone more accessible than ever before, bringing you goal alerts, commentaries, line-ups, fixtures, results and stats from hundreds of teams and leagues every single day.

Download the Sky Sports Scores app:

How to watch with Sky Sports YouTube

Head over to Sky Sports Football YouTube channel to watch highlights for free.

You'll be able to enjoy action from all 380 Premier League games, as well as classic Premier League moments, goal compilations, in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews.

Since launching in 2017 the channel has amassed over 2.5m subscribers, and also houses Football League highlights and Nations League goals.

Live Premier League on Sky Sports

Saturday November 21

Tottenham vs Man City - Premier League, 5.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League)

Sunday November 22

Sheffield United vs West Ham - Premier League, 2pm (Sky Sports Premier League)

Leeds vs Arsenal - Premier League, 4.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event)

Liverpool vs Leicester - Premier League, 7.15pm (Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event)

Monday November 23

Burnley vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, 5.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event)

Wolves vs Southampton - Premier League, 8pm (Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event)

Saturday November 28

Everton vs Leeds - Premier League, 5.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League)

West Brom vs Sheffield United - Premier League, 8pm (Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event)

Sunday November 29

Southampton vs Man Utd - Premier League, 2pm (Sky Sports Premier League)

Chelsea vs Tottenham - Premier League, 4.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League)

Arsenal vs Wolves - Premier League, 7.15pm (Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event)

Monday November 30