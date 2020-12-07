Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial to miss Man Utd trip to RB Leipzig through injury

Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial will miss Manchester United's crucial Champions League game against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the forward pair are both struggling with "minor niggles" and will not travel to Germany for the final game in Group H.

Having missed United's 3-1 win over West Ham on Saturday, goalkeeper David de Gea is available again, as is defender Luke Shaw, who has not featured since the win over Everton a month ago.

United are level on points with RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain and can secure qualification for the last 16 with a draw.

Champions League Group H Points Goal difference 1 Manchester United 9 +9 2 Paris Saint-Germain 9 +3 3 RB Leipzig 9 -2 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 3 -7

Man Utd are coming off the back of a confidence-boosting second-half comeback win over West Ham - the third time in the last four league games they have won after conceding first - and Solskjaer hopes that spirit will serve them well against RB Leipzig.

The United boss knows a thing or two about late comebacks, having been a crucial part of the squad who became famous for it under Sir Alex Ferguson, and Solskjaer can see those characteristics returning within his current group.

Image: United came from a goal down to beat West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday

"I can definitely see those traits coming back and the belief coming back," Solskjaer said. "That's a big difference from last season.

"We spoke about it at the start of the season, we need to get those extra points that [belief] can give us. This season, that's proven very important so far.

"With the fitness and spirit we're getting, it's great knowing that we don't give up.

Image: Marcus Rashford scored a hat-trick in United's 5-0 win over RB Leipzig at Old Trafford

"It gives us confidence. It's always, in history, down to the last game and we didn't expect, when we saw this group, to be through before the last game.

"The players are here, they are Man United players, because they have qualities that we've looked for and I'm sure that tomorrow night will prove that's the reason why they're here, they will show it.

"I think the character of the group is getting better and better and we're looking forward to the game.

"It's something that we want, games like this. It's a tradition for Man United - we never make it easy for ourselves."

Image: Harry Maguire says there is growing confidence in United's ability to score goals and turn games around

Maguire: United's belief is growing

United captain Harry Maguire says the players can feel the increased belief around the club, particularly in their ability to score goals.

"As players, we feel that," Maguire said. "From when I first join the club the progression has been steady. We're working up a ladder and we keep improving.

"I feel like we're getting that consistency in games more and the belief to go on and win games is a lot better than it was when I first joined.

"I have belief as a defender that we're always going to score goals and create chances because we have so much talent in the team.

"The belief in turning games around when we find ourselves one goal down shows great character."

Despite only needing a point to qualify, Maguire insists United will not play for a draw and expects their star players to rise to the challenge.

"We want to win the game. We're not going to sit back. We look to win every game we play.

"Your big players step up in the most pressured games.

"It's a bit similar to the game at Leicester last year where we had to get a result to reach the Champions League and we managed to do that, so we'll take confidence from that.

"But we feel ready, we feel prepared and we're looking forward to it."