Champions League last 16: When is draw? Dates, fixtures, teams for knockout stage

The Champions League group stage is reaching its conclusion, with some sides already through to the knockout phase. Here's what you need to know about the round of 16.

When is the Champions League last 16 draw?

The draw will take place at 11am on Monday, December 14 in Nyon. You'll be able to follow it across Sky Sports' platforms.

Who has reached the last 16?

Image: Olivier Giroud struck late to send Chelsea through

Chelsea

Sevilla

Chelsea and Sevilla became the first sides to reach the knockout stage after late respective wins against Rennes and Krasnodar. Top spot in Group E - which would determine seeding - is still up for grabs, with the sides meeting in Spain on December 2.

Manchester City are on track having won three out of three in Group C, while Liverpool have done the same in Group D.

Manchester United were hoping to take a step closer against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Holders Bayern Munich are closing in on qualification having won all three of their games in Group A so far but Real Madrid and Inter Milan are in trouble in Group B.

What is the draw format?

Image: The 2021 Champions League final will take place in Istanbul

There will be two seeding pots: one consisting of the eight group winners and the other of the eight runners-up.

UEFA says the exact draw procedure will be confirmed before the ceremony but no team can at this stage play a club from their own association - meaning no all-Premier League clashes just yet.

The ties will take place over two legs, with seeded group winners playing away in the first legs and at home in the return matches.

When will the games be played?

February 15/16: Round of 16 first legs

March 16/17: Round of 16 second legs

Any other key dates?

December 1/2: Group stage matchday 5

December 8/9: Group stage matchday 6

February 15/16 & March 16/17, 2021: Round of 16

April 6/14, 2021: Quarter-finals

April 17 & May 5, 2021: Semi-finals

May 29, 2021: Final (Istanbul)