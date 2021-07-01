Jadon Sancho: Manchester United confirm agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund forward

Manchester United have confirmed an agreement in principle to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £73m.

The England international will undergo a medical following his involvement in Euro 2020 before completing his switch to Old Trafford.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jadon Sancho," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"The signing is subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Jadon's involvement in the UEFA European Championship."

Dortmund made a stock exchange announcement on Thursday morning, which also confirmed Sancho has agreed personal terms with United, with the transfer set be completed subject to a medical.

"The player Jadon Sancho is about to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA to Manchester United Football Club Limited," the announcement said.

"Both clubs and the player reached an agreement on this today. If the transfer is realised, Manchester United will pay BVB a fixed transfer fee of EUR 85.0 million.

Image: Sancho trained with his England team-mates on Wednesday

"The contractual details now have to be coordinated and documented. The formal processing of the transfer is also subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations, a coordination procedure with the player's previous club and the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System."

The agreement was also confirmed by Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke, as the club held a news conference to unveil new head coach Marco Rose.

Watzke said: "We reached a general agreement with Manchester United on the transfer of Jadon Sancho, pending full completion, as there are still some formalities to agree on and the medical check to be completed."

Dortmund's asking price at the start of the window was in excess of £85m and the deal is also £35m less than the £108m valuation last summer.

Sancho's contract at Dortmund runs until the summer of 2023 and they did not want to risk him entering the final year of his deal.

Image: Sancho is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020

The Bundesliga club are actively looking at replacements, with PSV's Donyell Malen and Noni Madueke two players they have extensively scouted.

Sancho's former club Manchester City retain a sell-on clause and are set for a cash windfall from their cross-city rivals should the transfer go through.

The 21-year-old came through Watford's academy before joining City in 2015, but he moved on to Dortmund in 2017 after declining the offer of a new contract at the Etihad.

Sancho swiftly established himself as a key player at Dortmund, and has scored 50 goals in 137 appearances for the German club.

It could be argued Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have more pressing needs in other areas. Many fans might prefer a central defender. But Sancho has emerged as one of the world's most exciting young players in recent years and it is easy to understand why United are so determined to finally get their man.

Here, Nick Wright runs through the reasons...

'Dortmund didn't want to deny Sancho move'

Sky Germany reporter Sascha Bacisnki explains why he believes the Bundesliga club were willing to ultimately lower their asking price.

"After four years here in Dortmund, after he left everything on the pitch for this club, they do want to make this transfer possible," Bacinski said.

2:04 Sky Germany reporter Sascha Bacinski says Borussia Dortmund are sad to see Jadon Sancho leave, despite having negotiated a satisfactory transfer fee from Manchester United.

"They are very sad here in Dortmund. They are not happy about the money, they are sad that Jadon Sancho is leaving, but this is football.

"The market is making the price here. One-and-a-half years into Covid-19 and the restrictions and the financial losses also here in Dortmund are extraordinary. So I think they are happy to have this much money.

"I think it's a mixture of they want to make this transfer possible for Jadon Sancho and they also need some of the money, so you have the two somewhere in the middle of that."

