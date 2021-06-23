Angus Gunn: Norwich City sign goalkeeper from Southampton on four-year deal

Norwich City have completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Southampton.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal at his boyhood club Norwich, where he spent his youth career before leaving for Manchester City in 2017.

He returned to Norwich on loan for the 2017-18 season, playing all 46 games of their Sky Bet Championship campaign under Daniel Farke.

Gunn, the son of former Carrow Road player and manager Bryan, joined Southampton for £13.5m in 2018, but made just 22 Premier League appearances for the club and spent part of last season on loan at Championship club Stoke City.

"It was a few years ago since I was here on loan, and it was an unbelievable feeling then," he said. "Getting the deal done feels the same, if not better, because it's more of a permanent thing.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It's the club that I grew up supporting and the strides that it has made over the last few years show it's a club still on the up.

"On the pitch, they've been doing great things. Off the pitch, coming back and seeing the training ground and what it is today is another thing they've progressed with.

"Hopefully, this season we can get our place in the Premier League and make sure that we have a good start and stay there."

Image: Gunn joined Southampton for £13.5m in 2018

Gunn revealed he had spoken to Norwich head coach Farke and goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten a number of times, and they have longstanding relationships.

Farke said: "We got the feeling that Angus will be the perfect fit to our goalkeeping group.

"We've got two very experienced goalkeepers in Tim Krul and Michael McGovern and a young goalkeeper in Daniel Barden. Angus fits perfectly into this goalkeeping team.

"He's in a perfect age and is full of potential. He's proven that he can play on the top level and was fantastic for us three seasons ago. He played almost each and every second for us and of course he has a huge identification and connection with the football club through his father.

"He has had a call-up to the England national team and there was a big money move to Southampton. That says a lot about his potential.

"After he was our number one goalkeeper three years ago we got the feeling that we helped give him the perfect platform.

"We needed a strong addition to our goalkeeping squad and for the short, medium and long term we believe that Angus is the perfect fit."

Gunn's arrival is the second in as many days following the signing of winger Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen.