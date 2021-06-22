Max Aarons: Tottenham renew interest in Norwich right-back along with Everton and Manchester United

Tottenham have renewed their interest in Max Aarons, joining a growing list of clubs chasing the Norwich right-back this summer.

The future of Serge Aurier is in doubt, with the player wanting to leave the north London club, and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has made enquiries about Aarons before.

Managerless Tottenham are also keen on Brighton's Tariq Lamptey - but the south-coast club are said to want as much as £50m for him.

Aarons - said to be valued in the region of £30m by Norwich - could present a more affordable option.

The Canaries want Aarons to sign new terms, however, despite three years still remaining on his contract, having starred in their promotion back to the Premier League.

Sky Sports News has already reported the interest of Manchester United and Everton in Aarons, although United prefer Kieran Trippier if they are to make a right-back addition this summer.

Trippier and Aarons are of a similar profile. Aarons was looked at by Spurs to replace Trippier when he moved to Spain in 2019. But Atletico do not want to sell Trippier and value him at £43m.

Tottenham's new managing director of football Fabio Paratici is in charge of transfers and appointing a new head coach.

The club also want to strengthen at centre-back, on the right-wing and at centre-forward this summer, regardless of outgoings, which could also force them into the market for other positions. Harry Kane's future remains uncertain following a £100m offer from Manchester City.