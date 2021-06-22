Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham to compete in Mind Series pre-season tournament

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham will compete in The Mind Series in August to promote mental health awareness.

The three-team friendly tournament scheduled for the first week in August will act as a curtain-raiser to the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Arsenal will face Spurs in a non-competitive north London derby for the first time since 1990, while Champions League winners Chelsea will host Spurs in their first game in front of their own fans at Stamford Bridge following their European triumph in Porto.

Funds raised from the series will be split between mental health charity Mind and the respective club foundations, that each deliver projects to support mental health and wellbeing in communities both at home and overseas.

Mind Series fixtures Arsenal v Chelsea: Sunday 1 August, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 3pm

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur: Wednesday 4 August, Stamford Bridge, kick-off 7.45pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal: Sunday 8 August, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, kick-off 2pm

Mind - the UK's leading mental health charity - and the clubs, using their huge global reach and platforms, will promote mental health awareness as the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: Chelsea host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on August 4

Fabio Paratici, Spurs' managing director of football, said: "We are delighted to be participating in The Mind Series - another fantastic example of how football clubs can unite in support of such important causes.

"We expect the matches to be fiercely competitive London derbies that will get the fans excited for the season ahead, whilst providing perfect preparation for the players. The interest this will create will in turn provide a huge and much-needed boost to Mind - a charity that has such a vital role to play in the lives of so many following the difficult times we have all experienced - as well as our own Foundations."

Details with regards to ticket availability and permitted attendances at the venues are yet to be announced.

£5 from each ticket sold will support charitable projects, with Mind receiving 25 per cent of proceeds from each of the three matches in the Mind Series and with each club's foundation receiving 75 per cent of proceeds from their home match.