Tottenham: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Tottenham will start their 2021/22 Premier League campaign with a mouth-watering home match against champions Manchester City on August 14.

​​​Spurs, who will want to improve on their seventh-place finish last season, then travel to Wolves in their first away game the following week.

They host Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on September 18 before the first north London derby of the season against Arsenal at the Emirates on September 25.

Tottenham host Crystal Palace on Boxing Day before kicking off 2022 with an away trip to newly-promoted Watford on New Year's Day.

The second north London derby of the season then follows on January 15, with the reverse fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge seven days later.

Spurs finish the season on May 22 away to Championship winners Norwich.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

21: Wolves (a) - 3pm

28: Watford (h) - 3pm

September

11: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

18: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

25: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

October

2: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

16: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

23: West Ham (a) - 3pm

30: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

November

6: Everton (a) - 3pm

20: Leeds United (h) - 3pm

27: Burnley (a) - 3pm

December

1: Brentford (h) - 7.45pm

4: Norwich City (h) - 3pm

11: Brighton (a) - 3pm

14: Leicester City (a) - 7.45pm

18: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

26: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

28: Southampton (a) - 3pm

January

1: Watford (a) - 3pm

15: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

22: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

February

9: Southampton (h) - 7.45pm

12: Wolves (h) - 3pm

19: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

26: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

March

5: Everton (h) - 3pm

12: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

19: West Ham (h) - 3pm

April

2: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm

9: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

16: Brighton (h) - 3pm

23: Brentford (a) - 3pm

30: Leicester City (h) - 3pm

May

7: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

15: Burnley (h) - 3pm

22: Norwich City (a) - 4pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.