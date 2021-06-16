Tottenham: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Tottenham will start their 2021/22 Premier League campaign with a mouth-watering home match against champions Manchester City on August 14.
Spurs, who will want to improve on their seventh-place finish last season, then travel to Wolves in their first away game the following week.
They host Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on September 18 before the first north London derby of the season against Arsenal at the Emirates on September 25.
Tottenham host Crystal Palace on Boxing Day before kicking off 2022 with an away trip to newly-promoted Watford on New Year's Day.
The second north London derby of the season then follows on January 15, with the reverse fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge seven days later.
Spurs finish the season on May 22 away to Championship winners Norwich.
Tottenham's 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
14: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
21: Wolves (a) - 3pm
28: Watford (h) - 3pm
September
11: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
18: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
25: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
October
2: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
16: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm
23: West Ham (a) - 3pm
30: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
November
6: Everton (a) - 3pm
20: Leeds United (h) - 3pm
27: Burnley (a) - 3pm
December
1: Brentford (h) - 7.45pm
4: Norwich City (h) - 3pm
11: Brighton (a) - 3pm
14: Leicester City (a) - 7.45pm
18: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
26: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
28: Southampton (a) - 3pm
January
1: Watford (a) - 3pm
15: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
22: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
February
9: Southampton (h) - 7.45pm
12: Wolves (h) - 3pm
19: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
26: Leeds United (a) - 3pm
March
5: Everton (h) - 3pm
12: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
19: West Ham (h) - 3pm
April
2: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm
9: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
16: Brighton (h) - 3pm
23: Brentford (a) - 3pm
30: Leicester City (h) - 3pm
May
7: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
15: Burnley (h) - 3pm
22: Norwich City (a) - 4pm
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.