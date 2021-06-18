Tottenham vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports on 2021/22 Premier League season's opening weekend

Sky Sports will begin the 2021/22 Premier League season in style, with title holders Man City's clash at Tottenham and Brentford's debut against Arsenal to be shown live.

The Bees reached the Premier League via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs, having not played in the top flight since the 1946/47 season, when their last game was also against Arsenal.

The Gunners' trip to the Brentford Community Stadium will get proceedings under way for the new campaign, live on Sky Sports on Friday August 13.

On Saturday August 14, another Premier League newcomer, Norwich, begin their season at home to Liverpool, while West Ham's trip to Newcastle will launch the first Super Sunday of the campaign on August 15.

This will be followed by the start of Man City's latest Premier League title defence, travelling to Tottenham, live on Sky Sports.

Champions League holders Chelsea also face a tough opening and their away trips to Arsenal and Liverpool will both be shown live on successive weekends.

The first Monday Night Football of the season will take Sky Sports to the London Stadium as West Ham and Leicester - who battled for European spots last season - go head-to-head on Monday August 23.

Two of Manchester United's opening games have also been selected for Sky Live coverage, travelling to Southampton and Wolves on August 22 and August 29 respectively.

Sky Sports will show 128 exclusively live Premier League matches during the 2021/22 season and is your ultimate destination for domestic football, with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.

Opening Sky Sports live fixtures in full

Friday August 13 - Brentford vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 14 - Norwich vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 15 - Newcastle vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday August 15 - Tottenham vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday August 21 - Brighton vs Watford, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 22 - Southampton vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday August 22 - Arsenal vs Chelsea, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 23 - West Ham vs Leicester, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 28 - Liverpool vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 29 - Burnley vs Leeds, kick-off 2pm

Sunday August 29 - Wolves vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Friday, August 13 - 33 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick off on Saturday, August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.