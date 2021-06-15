Scottish Premiership fixtures 2021/22: Champions Rangers host Livingston, Celtic at Hearts, first Old Firm August 28

Champions Rangers kick off their Scottish Premiership title defence at home to Livingston, while Celtic are at newly-promoted Hearts, both live on Sky Sports on Saturday, July 31.

Steven Gerrard's side won their first title in 10 years last season by 25 points ahead of their bitter rivals, denying Celtic their 10th championship in a row, and they start at Ibrox against David Martindale's Livingston on Saturday July 31.

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou heads to Tynecastle that evening at 8pm, while Motherwell host Hibernian on Sunday August 1 at 4.30pm, also live on Sky Sports.

Image: Rangers start their title defence at home to Livingston, live on Sky Sports

Newly-promoted Dundee are back in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2019, and host St Mirren at 3pm on Saturday July 31, while Ross County host St Johnstone at 3pm, and Aberdeen host Dundee United on Sunday August 1 at 3pm.

The first Old Firm clash of the season comes just four matchdays into the campaign on the weekend of August 28 at Ibrox, followed by January 2 at Celtic Park and April 4 again at Ibrox before the split.

Image: Celtic's new manager Ange Postecoglou starts the Scottish Premiership campaign at Hearts

The first Edinburgh derby of the season comes on the weekend of September 11 at Tynecastle, while the first Dundee derby in five years takes place on the weekend of September 18 at Tannadice.

Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the home of Scottish football, as Rangers seek to retain their title.

Saturday July 31

Rangers vs Livingston - Kick-off 1.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Dundee vs St Mirren - Kick-off 3pm

Ross County vs St Johnstone - Kick-off 3pm

Hearts vs Celtic - Kick-off 8pm - Live on Sky Sports

Sunday August 1

Aberdeen vs Dundee United - Kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports

Motherwell vs Hibernian - Kick-off 4.30pm

Further dates, kick-off times and television details to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.

Boxing Day fixtures

Aberdeen vs Dundee - Kick-off 3pm

Dundee United vs Hibernian - Kick-off 3pm

Hearts vs Ross County - Kick-off 3pm

Motherwell vs Livingston - Kick-off 3pm

Rangers vs St Mirren - Kick-off 3pm

St Johnstone vs Celtic - Kick-off 3pm

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

After 33 games, the league splits into two sections of six teams, with each team playing each other in that section.

