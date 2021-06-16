Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule: Man City title defence begins at Tottenham, Man Utd host Leeds, Liverpool visit Norwich on opening weekend

Premier League champions Manchester City get their 2021/22 title defence under way at Tottenham Hotspur when the new season kicks off on the weekend of August 14.

It's a tricky opener to Pep Guardiola's quest for a fourth league title in five years, with Spurs looking to bounce back from an underwhelming 2020/21 season.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Norwich City welcome Liverpool to Carrow Road, play-off winners Brentford host Arsenal, Champions League holders Chelsea have a London derby with Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United take on rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford in what looks set to be a fascinating curtain-raising round of fixtures.

3:28 Rob Jones and Clinton Morrison discuss the 2021/22 Premier League fixtures as champions Manchester City start their title defence at Tottenham

The fast start to the season continues with Arsenal vs Chelsea the following weekend, August 21, before Arsenal travel to Manchester City and Chelsea face Liverpool at Anfield on August 28.

Man City visit local rivals Manchester United on November 6, but the return match at the Etihad marks the start of a potentially key run of games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

Title hopefuls United face Man City away on March 5, and then play Tottenham at home on March 12, Liverpool away on March 19, Leicester at home on April 2 and Everton away on April 9.

Liverpool go to Old Trafford on October 23, while the north London derby is scheduled for September 25 at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and January 15 at Tottenham. The Merseyside derbies are November 30 at Goodison Park and April 23 at Anfield.

United and Chelsea meet at Old Trafford on the penultimate weekend before the season's final round of games takes place on May 22.

Sky Sports will show 128 exclusively live Premier League matches during the 2021/22 season and is your ultimate destination for domestic football, with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.

The opening weekend games

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season, which kicks off on August 14:

Brentford vs Arsenal

Burnley vs Brighton

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Southampton

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton

Manchester United vs Leeds United

Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Watford vs Aston Villa

The Boxing Day games

The clashes lined up for December 26:

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Brighton vs Brentford

Burnley vs Everton

Liverpool vs Leeds United

Manchester City vs Leicester City

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Norwich City vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

West Ham United vs Southampton

Wolverhampton vs Watford

The Final day games

Which of these games will be pivotal on May 22, 2022?

Arsenal vs Everton

Brentford vs Leeds United

Brighton vs West Ham United

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Leicester City vs Southampton

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal fixtures

Aston Villa fixtures

Brentford fixtures

Brighton fixtures

Burnley fixtures

Chelsea fixtures

Crystal Palace fixtures

Everton fixtures

Leeds fixtures

Leicester fixtures

Liverpool fixtures

Man City fixtures

Man Utd fixtures

Newcastle fixtures

Southampton fixtures

Tottenham fixtures

Watford fixtures

West Ham fixtures

Wolves fixtures

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane

Kelly Cates in the presenter's chair for Saturday Night Football and Friday Night Football. While David Jones fronts Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League

Find out more about Sky Sports

4:50 A look at the best goals scored in the 2020/21 Premier League, including strikes from Erik Lamela, Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Lanzini, James Maddison and Alisson Becker!

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday, August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick off on Saturday, August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.