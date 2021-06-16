Arsenal: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Arsenal will start their 2021/22 Premier League campaign away at newcomers Brentford on Saturday August 14.

Mikel Arteta's side, who finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League table, then have a London derby at the Emirates against European champions Chelsea on August 21, before going to current champions Manchester City on August 28.

Arsenal's first north London derby comes on the weekend of September 25 at home to Tottenham, while the return fixture will be on the weekend of January 15 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal's Boxing Day fixture is at newly-promoted Norwich, they will host Manchester City on New Year's Day, and their final game of the season is at home to Everton on May 22.

This will be the first league meeting between Brentford and Arsenal since May 1947, a match the Gunners won 1-0 at Griffin Park.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Brentford (a) - 3pm

21: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

28: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

September

11: Norwich City (h) - 3pm

18: Burnley (a) - 3pm

25: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

October

2: Brighton (a) - 3pm

16: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

23: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

30: Leicester City (a) - 3pm

November

6: Watford (h) - 3pm

20: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

27: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm

30: Manchester United (a) - 8pm

December

4: Everton (a) - 3pm

11: Southampton (h) - 3pm

14: West Ham (h) - 7.45pm

18: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

26: Norwich City (a) - 3pm

28: Wolves (h) - 3pm

January

1: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

15: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

22: Burnley (h) - 3pm

February

8: Wolves (a) - 7.45pm

12: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

19: Brentford (h) - 3pm

26: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

March

5: Watford (a) - 3pm

12: Leicester City (h) - 3pm

19: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

April

2: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

9: Brighton (h) - 3pm

16: Southampton (a) - 3pm

23: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

30: West Ham (a) - 3pm

May

7: Leeds United (h) - 3pm

15: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

22: Everton (h) - 4pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday, August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.