Arsenal: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Arsenal will start their 2021/22 Premier League campaign away at newcomers Brentford on Saturday August 14.
Mikel Arteta's side, who finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League table, then have a London derby at the Emirates against European champions Chelsea on August 21, before going to current champions Manchester City on August 28.
Arsenal's first north London derby comes on the weekend of September 25 at home to Tottenham, while the return fixture will be on the weekend of January 15 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Arsenal's Boxing Day fixture is at newly-promoted Norwich, they will host Manchester City on New Year's Day, and their final game of the season is at home to Everton on May 22.
This will be the first league meeting between Brentford and Arsenal since May 1947, a match the Gunners won 1-0 at Griffin Park.
All fixtures subject to change.
August
14: Brentford (a) - 3pm
21: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
28: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
September
11: Norwich City (h) - 3pm
18: Burnley (a) - 3pm
25: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
October
2: Brighton (a) - 3pm
16: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
23: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
30: Leicester City (a) - 3pm
November
6: Watford (h) - 3pm
20: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
27: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm
30: Manchester United (a) - 8pm
December
4: Everton (a) - 3pm
11: Southampton (h) - 3pm
14: West Ham (h) - 7.45pm
18: Leeds United (a) - 3pm
26: Norwich City (a) - 3pm
28: Wolves (h) - 3pm
January
1: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
15: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
22: Burnley (h) - 3pm
February
8: Wolves (a) - 7.45pm
12: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
19: Brentford (h) - 3pm
26: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
March
5: Watford (a) - 3pm
12: Leicester City (h) - 3pm
19: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
April
2: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
9: Brighton (h) - 3pm
16: Southampton (a) - 3pm
23: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
30: West Ham (a) - 3pm
May
7: Leeds United (h) - 3pm
15: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm
22: Everton (h) - 4pm
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday, August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.