Norwich sign Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen for £9.4m to replace Emiliano Buendia

Norwich have signed Milot Rashica for £9.4m from Werder Bremen to replace Emiliano Buendia.

The Kosovo international has signed a four-year deal after completing a medical in the last few days and says he is "really excited" to join the Canaries.

The 24-year-old is set to become only the second Kosovo international to play in the Premier League after Bersant Celina for Manchester City, and just the ninth player born in the Balkan country.

"I will of course give my best to this football club in every game and hope to excite the fans with many goals and assists. I can't wait to get started," he said.

"I know a few things about the club, particularly the style of play under Daniel Farke. I want to continue to learn and develop as a player and person and I think that the style of play here will suit me very well."

Image: Rashica has been signed as the replacement for Emi Buendia, who joined Aston Villa

Rashica was a target last summer for Aston Villa, who have since signed Buendia from Norwich in a £40m deal last month.

Rashica scored three times and made five more for Bremen as they were relegated from the Bundesliga last season, taking his total for the club to 27 in 100 appearances.

Norwich are looking to operate shrewdly in the transfer market this summer in order to keep themselves up next season, wanting to only sign players that can improve their first eleven.

Sky Sports News covered in detail the inner workings of their successful recruitment department after their promotion back to the top-flight was confirmed in May.