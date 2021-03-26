Summer transfer window 2021: When does it open? News, dates and Deadline Day

When can clubs do transfer business this summer? Here's what we know so far about the 2021 summer window - check back as more information is confirmed.

When does the summer transfer window open?

The Premier League says no decision has yet been made over dates of this summer's transfer window.

FIFA's Transfer Matching System website lists the dates for the men's window in England and Scotland as June 9 to August 31.

But each league can alter their dates within that timeframe.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

Could there be a second transfer window like last summer?

The Premier League is considering another extension for transfer deals between top-flight clubs and those in the EFL.

Last year's main summer window closed on October 5, but deals between top flight and EFL sides were permitted through to October 16.

A repeat is possible this summer but a decision is yet to be made.

Will the transfer window run into next season?

Very possibly.

The Premier League has confirmed the 2021/22 season will start on August 14 2021, while the EFL has announced that the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two campaigns will begin on August 7 2021.

What about the Euros?

The rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament will take place between June 11 and July 11 2021.

FIFA currently lists the dates for the transfer windows in France, Germany and Italy as July 1 to August 31 so there could be plenty of wrangling for players while they are on international duty as well as when they return.

