Harry Kane again tells Tottenham he wants to leave as Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea lie in wait

Harry Kane has again told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer.

Spurs are now making enquiries about replacement centre-forwards, in the first indication that the club are willing to consider the feelings of their 27-year-old talisman.

They do not want to sell their prized asset, but Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been in touch with Kane's representatives CK66 expressing a desire to sign the England international.

Kane's preference is to remain in the Premier League and he wants to have his future resolved before turning out for England at this summer's European Championships in June.

Kane has made no secret in recent interviews that he wants to compete for Europe's top team trophies, having found them out of his grasp at both White Hart Lane and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It is understood that Tottenham even persuaded Kane to delay plans that he harboured to leave last summer, after Jose Mourinho had replaced Mauricio Pochettino earlier in the 2019-20 season.

Spurs hoped their first full season under Mourinho would be a successful one, and they were top of the Premier League in December, but amid a Kane injury their form disintegrated and they are set to miss out on Champions League football again with a finish outside this year's top four.

A Tottenham spokesperson told Sky Sports: "We have a season to finish and we want to finish it as strongly as possible.

"That's all we are focused on."

Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour:

"It's been no secret that Harry Kane has wanted to compete for the top honours, both as a team and individually. It's been a frustrating season for him personally. It hasn't happened for Spurs with Champions League qualification. It will be a second season that he hasn't had that.

"He is valued at well over £120m, probably and the rest, if Spurs and Daniel Levy have anything to say about it because let's face it, the ball is in their court.

"He has a contract until 2024 and they will certainly, if somehow, they do agree to this, they will want to get their money's worth, of course.

"But we have been told Tottenham managed to persuade Kane to stay last summer when one English club came in for him, and they said to him they had Jose Mourinho for a full season, give it a go and let's see what happens. And clearly, as the season has gone on, it did not happen for Spurs and Mourinho has since left the club.

"Harry Kane has had a brilliant season under Mourinho personally, but as a team, they are not going to qualify for the Champions League. The chances are very slim.

"The season hasn't gone to plan and as the season developed, those feelings of wanting something else and wanting to move away have come to the forefront."