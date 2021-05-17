Harry Kane: The Sky Sports pundits on the Tottenham striker's future

What does the future hold for Harry Kane?

The Tottenham star will turn 28 in July and it is understood he is becoming increasingly concerned at Tottenham's failure to compete for major trophies.

In April, Sky Sports News reported that Kane was expected to tell Tottenham he wants to leave if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Now, Kane has again told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer, with Spurs beginning enquiries about replacement centre-forwards.

So what should Kane do? And where should he play his football next season? The Sky Sports pundits had their say in April...

Redknapp: No surprise if Kane asks to leave Tottenham

2:48 Harry Kane has again told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer and hopes to have his future resolved before Euro 2020, Paul Gilmour reports

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"I wouldn't be surprised [if Kane is considering leaving].

"He's a man of few words when it comes to anything other than football. Normally he does his talking on the pitch. The fact that the quotes are out there does make me question what will happen. He's put it on Tottenham - he wants to be in the Champions League.

"Where he goes is certainly going to be interesting. Who has the money to buy someone like Harry Kane? He's one of the best in the world and if he doesn't feel the club is going in the direction l wouldn't be surprised if he does ask for a move in the summer."

Souness: It's now or never for Kane

1:17 Speaking after being named Player of the Year at the London Football Awards last month, Harry Kane labelled Tottenham's season disappointing and admitted his desire is to win trophies

Sky Sports' Graeme Souness:

"There are two prizes out there: Haaland and Kane.

"With Haaland, there is still a question mark, but that is getting smaller with every week. With Harry, there are no question marks.

"But I think for Harry Kane, it is this year or never.

"For Spurs to become what Harry would want isn't going to happen during his career. It's not going to happen during his time at the football club. He hasn't got six, seven years to wait.

"I don't think that [£200m] would be outrageous. I don't think Pep is being entirely honest when he says they won't go big this year. I think they will."

Keane: I think Kane fancies Manchester United

1:04 Harry Kane has 'served his dues' with Tottenham and should be allowed to leave the club as he 'deserves to win major trophies', says Glenn Murray

Sky Sports' Roy Keane:

"It's only natural for us to speculate about Harry Kane if they don't get in the Champions League. He must be getting frustrated.

"If they can't get into the Champions League, and obviously they are not competing at the top end of the league, then it is only natural from a selfish point of view that Harry Kane would have to look at his options - and he would have some great options because he is a world-class striker and there aren't many out there.

"...Kane must be looking at this Manchester United team and thinking 'I could be the top man up front for Man United'. Kane must fancy a United move. I think Kane fancies United.

"Man United have closed the gap to City and Kane would be a huge step."

Merson: Man Utd need Kane

1:14 Soccer Saturday's Paul Merson and Lee Hendrie debate the possible destinations for Harry Kane if he leaves Tottenham in the summer

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"If Manchester United want to challenge Manchester City over the next three or four years they will have to have a Harry Kane. They need a centre-forward."

Hendrie: Kane should join Man City

Sky Sports' Lee Hendrie:

"If Harry Kane goes to Manchester City, they will just dominate completely. At his age, why is he going to take a gamble on Manchester United? We talk about winning trophies etc, my first thought would be 'Man City all day'."