Harry Kane: Tottenham striker expected to ask to leave club if they fail to qualify for Champions League

Harry Kane is expected to tell Tottenham he wants to leave if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

As first reported by The Athletic, Kane is becoming increasingly concerned at Tottenham's failure to compete for major trophies.

The 27-year-old will not make a final decision on his future until after the European Championship this summer, at which he will captain England.

Any potential departure from Spurs would be complicated and would need to be sanctioned by chairman Daniel Levy.

Kane is contracted to Tottenham until June 2024 - after signing a six-year deal in 2018 when Mauricio Pochettino was manager - and the club have always insisted that he is not for sale.

Kane came through the academy at Spurs and remains committed to the club but, as he approaches 28, he is keen to play for a team that is capable of winning the biggest competitions in the sport.

More to follow...

