Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Kyle Walker's agents CAA Base join social media boycott

CAA Base - the agency that represents Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son, Kyle Walker and a host of other top players - have begun a social media boycott in protest against online hate.

The company are encouraging their clients to join them in a seven-day blackout, including no posting, no liking nor sharing any content, following the decision of several clubs including Swansea and Rangers.

They said in a statement: "CAA Base has chosen to follow the lead of clubs and take a company-wide stance in the battle against abuse and discrimination of all forms on social media.

"From 5pm today (Friday) we will not post any content on our official social media channels for seven days and have invited our staff and clients to do the same. #EnoughIsEnough."

Also on the books at CAA Base are Inter Milan's Ashley Young, who is expected to support the boycott, Manchester United midfielder Fred and Liverpool defender Ben Davies.

The company, formerly known as Base Soccer before they were bought by American company Creative Artist Agency, decided to follow the lead of several clubs following an upsurge of racist, sexist and other discriminatory and abusive messaging towards athletes in recent weeks and months.

Image: Ashley Young is expected to support CAA Base's boycotting of social media for seven days

Swansea made the decision after the latest incident occurred against Jamal Lowe, who was racially abused on Instagram after the weekend's clash with Birmingham City.

The club's chief executive Julian Winter sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook's founder, chairman and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, to reiterate the club's stance and desire to see social media companies introduce more stringent policing and punishments.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, has repeatedly said it does not allow attacks on people based on protected characteristics such as race, religion, nationality, or sexual orientation.

A Facebook spokesperson said: "We don't want discriminatory abuse on Instagram or Facebook.

"We share the goal of tackling it and want to hold people who share it accountable. We do this by taking action on content and accounts that break our rules and cooperating with law enforcement when we receive a valid legal request.

"We also recently announced that we'll take tougher action when we become aware of people breaking our rules in DMs and we have built tools to help protect people, including the ability to never receive a DM from someone you don't follow.

"This work is ongoing and we are committed to doing more. We also know these problems are bigger than us, so are working with the industry, government and others to collectively drive societal change through action and education."

