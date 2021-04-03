WBA report online racist abuse of Callum Robinson to police; Swansea's Jamal Lowe abused on Instagram

WBA say they are "appalled" and will support Robinson after monkey emojis were sent to him on Instagram; Jamal Lowe was also targeted in the same way, replying: "Some serious idiots out there."

West Brom have reported racist abuse directed at Callum Robinson on Instagram to West Midlands Police - on the same day Swansea's Jamal Lowe was also a target of racist abuse on the platform.

After scoring twice in Saturday's 5-2 win at Chelsea, a user posted monkey emojis in reply to a post Robinson made about the game on his profile.

Robinson screen-grabbed and highlighted the messages in an Instagram story.

Albion said in a statement: "The club is appalled by the messages and will offer Callum the help and support he may require in response to the incident. Albion will continue to confront all forms of discrimination and will assist the authorities with their inquiries, seeking the toughest available legal punishment.

"It is deeply disturbing that scoring two goals in a football match can provoke a reaction of this kind. There is No Room For Racism. Anywhere. Challenge it, report it, change it."

Image: Jamal Lowe received the abuse after Friday night's defeat

Sky Sports News is attempting to contact West Midlands Police and Facebook, which owns Instagram, for comment.

Swansea's Lowe has also reported being the target of racist abuse on the social media platform in the wake of a 1-0 Championship defeat at Birmingham on Friday night.

On Saturday, a user replied to one of Lowe's Instagram posts with a derogatory message and two monkey emojis. Lowe wrote "some serious idiots out there" when he reposted the message on a subsequent Instagram story.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, told Sky Sports News the account from which the abuse was sent has been removed.

The incident is the latest example of a footballer being targeted for racial abuse on social media platforms and Lowe is the third Swansea player to have suffered such abuse this year.

Midfielder Yan Dhanda was abused in the wake of an FA Cup defeat to Manchester City and Ben Cabango was one of two Wales players targeted following an international last week.

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org