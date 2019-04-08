Pep Guardiola wary of Tottenham's 'incredible' Harry Kane

1:37 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Tottenham have always been more than just Harry Kane ahead of the two clubs meeting in the Champions League. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Tottenham have always been more than just Harry Kane ahead of the two clubs meeting in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola says Tottenham have always been more than Harry Kane but insists Manchester City are wary of the "incredible" striker, who he says has "everything".

The City boss was accused of being "disrespectful" by Mauricio Pochettino after he described Spurs as the "Harry Kane team" in 2017 and the Spaniard says their Champions League quarter-final opponents have proved themselves to be strong in all departments.

Guardiola, whose side remain in contention for an unprecedented quadruple, will visit Tottenham on Tuesday for the first of three meetings in 11 days and he is in no doubt about the challenge his side face.

Kane has been described as the 'modern striker' by Guardiola

Asked whether Tottenham were still a one-man team, Guardiola said: "No I cannot say that or Mauricio (Pochettino) will be angry with me and I don't want it.

"I think my colleague misunderstood me in that period. It was to express opinion about Tottenham in that period. Kane had scored eight goals in the last three, four or five games in that period and that is why I said it.

"I know Tottenham Hotspur is not just Harry Kane, not just now, two years ago, one year ago, a long time ago. The club is strong and have a lot of potential.

He is intelligent and when he is in the box he does everything. He is a modern striker but of course it is not just Harry Kane in Tottenham, we know and we knew it even if people didn't believe me. Pep Guardiola on Harry Kane

"They are good in the movements, runs in behind, how strong they are in physically in all departments - in the build-up, the set pieces, the switch of plays. It's an incredible team.

"I have said a thousand times since I came here in England about them but of course Harry Kane who can deny [his importance].

"He is the No 9 for the international team, he is an incredible striker and he has everything, right, left, movements, he keeps the ball and sets up the ball.

"He is intelligent and when he is in the box he does everything. He is a modern striker but of course it is not just Harry Kane in Tottenham, we know and we knew it even if people didn't believe me."

Sergio Aguero has missed City's last two games with a muscle injury sustained against Fulham last month

Kane will lead the line for Spurs in the meeting of the two Premier League clubs and Guardiola is optimistic he will be able to call upon his own influential forward in Sergio Aguero, who has missed their last two games with injury.

"He feels better, he trained with the team for the first time and feels better," Guardiola said.

The meeting between the two Premier League clubs will be just the second to be held at Tottenham's new stadium and Guardiola says his side must not allow that to be a factor on the night.

"It affects if we think about the spectators, if we think about what we have to do on the pitch it doesn't affect. The stadium is what it is, the supporters support the team more than ever," he said.

Tottenham won 2-0 against Crystal Palace in the opening match at their new stadium

"It is the second time Spurs play at home so we know exactly what we are going to face. It is in our hands how we handle it.

"If we want to make a step forwards as a club, as a team we have to know to handle the situations. If we don't that's because we are not prepared to go through."