Kevin De Bruyne expects Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to be like Wembley

Kevin De Bruyne has played down the potential impact of Tottenham's new stadium

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne believes the atmosphere at Tottenham's new stadium will be similar to Wembley and expects it to have little impact on their Champions League clash.

Spurs will play their first European fixture at the new ground on Tuesday when they face City in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Tottenham celebrated moving into their stadium with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last Wednesday but De Bruyne insists Spurs are no harder to face at their new home.

"I don't care about the stadium," said the Belgian. "I care about the team we play.

"Everybody talks about the stadium like it's something special. Everybody has a stadium, everybody has supporters.

"They'll be up for it, they'll probably be a little bit more excited, but in the end it's a stadium with supporters. I don't think there will be any difference.

"If they go to Wembley with 80,000 or are there with 62,000, it's going to be the same. It'll be a tough game but I think we'll be all right."

City are bidding to go further in Europe than they did last season, when they were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by another Premier League rival in Liverpool.

However, De Bruyne does not believe there are any lessons to be learnt from last season's disappointment.

"Nothing," he said. "Different team, different year, different players. Last year we had a great season but we didn't make it beyond the quarter-finals and that's it."

City head into the match on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brighton in their FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side remain on course for an unprecedented Quadruple but De Bruyne insists he has given it little thought, with his focus firmly on the trip to Spurs.

He said: "There's no point thinking about it. You know how heavy the schedule is? I think people underestimate how the fixtures come that quickly.

"We don't even have time to have a rest ourselves so how can we think about what's going to happen in four weeks? We're just going to play Tuesday and then hopefully play a good game."