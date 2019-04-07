Manchester City are playing on autopilot, says Andy Dunn

4:01 Are Manchester City on autopilot? Are Manchester City on autopilot?

Manchester City are currently playing on 'autopilot', football journalist Andy Dunn told Sunday Supplement, but he questions how long it can continue.

City are fighting on all fronts for an unprecedented quadruple, while Liverpool are chasing a first league title in 29 years.

And while City have strolled towards recent wins, Liverpool have kept the pace with late goals and narrow victories with wins over Fulham, Tottenham and Southampton.

"City's game against Fulham away, as opposed to Liverpool's, was nerveless, it was just another stroll. The Cardiff game was essentially not even a game," said Andy Dunn, who is the Daily Mirror's Chief Sports Writer

Liverpool returned to the top of the table with a hard-fought win against Southampton

"Liverpool against Spurs felt like a cup final, every remaining game for Liverpool will be treated by them as a title decider. Treated as a final.

"This is totally different to City, they're expected to win the games. They've gone through a spell of games on auto pilot. There's no danger of them being beaten. They are going to have to get out of this mentality.

"You wonder what's going to happen when a proper game comes along for Manchester City."

Liverpool currently lead Manchester City in the league by two points, albeit having played a game more, and remarkably both sides have already broken the 80-point barrier this season.

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are both playing a part for Manchester City

And Ian Ladyman of The Daily Mail believes that Manchester City's recent history has afforded them a greater calm in the season's final stages.

"They've won 21 out of the last 22 games. That's extraordinary, but because it's city nobody's really mentioning it.

"If Liverpool finish the season with 90 points and finish second, you've got to hold your hands up.

This calmness for City is a real bonus for them, they've done it before, they've done it last season.

Klopp has to push his club forward every week. City don't need to do that. They look like a team and a club in control of destiny.