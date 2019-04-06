Pep Guardiola lauds 'incredible' Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero

3:07 Pep Guardiola has praised Sergio Aguero's impact at Manchester City Pep Guardiola has praised Sergio Aguero's impact at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has praised Sergio Aguero as an "incredible legend" and an "incredible person" and says he loves working with the striker.

There were some doubts when Guardiola first joined Manchester City whether Aguero would fit into his high-pressing style.

However, the Argentina international has scored over 90 goals in all competitions since Guardiola's arrival and has been a key player in their push for the quadruple this season.

Asked about his relationship with the striker and reports of issues when he first arrived at the club, City boss Guardiola told Sky Sports: "It's the media. I understand because sometimes he didn't play and then people asked why he didn't play, but he knows the reason why.

"Sometimes it was for the tactics and sometimes I wanted more, but that is my job. I have to demand the best from my players.

"But I'm happy because the Sergio I met and the Sergio I know now is the same, he's an incredible person. He's a guy who can talk, he's a funny guy and he has incredible heart. I love to work with nice, nice people and he's one of the nicest players I've ever worked with in my career.

"Sometimes you need more time to understand it and sometimes the team, not just one player, has to understand it. But Sergio was so open to doing it because I know he is so happy here. He loves playing at Man City."

Aguero is Manchester City's all-time highest scorer and is seventh in the all-time Premier League standings.

His tally of 162 goals in the Premier League puts him 98 behind Alan Shearer's record of 260.

Guardiola added: "He's an incredible legend, who scored the most important goal in the club's history. Even if we win all the titles this season the nicest and most incredible Man City moment in our lives is when Sergio scored with Roberto Mancini's team. That is the most important moment of this club.

"This guy scored goals when he was one year old. When he was born he started scoring goals and he will die scoring goals. I never taught him one thing about his quality scoring goals.

"Always I've tried to involve him in the group, in the process with the ball and without the ball and what he has to do. That depends on the desire and the willingness to do it and he was always able to do that."