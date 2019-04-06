Man City's Kevin De Bruyne admits injuries have drained him as business end of season approaches

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is hoping to help his side into the FA Cup final

Kevin De Bruyne is not sure how much he will figure in Manchester City's bid for an unprecedented quadruple or whether he will be anywhere near his best after an injury-hit season.

City take a break from their Premier League title defence on Saturday as they head to Wembley for an FA Cup semi-final date with Brighton.

C Palace vs Man City Live on

Victory over the Seagulls would add another game to City's already busy end-of-season schedule, which could be further extended if they continue to progress in the Champions League - they kick off their quarter-final against Tottenham on Tuesday.

De Bruyne had two lengthy absences with knee injuries in the first half of the season and, after returning to help the club win the Carabao Cup, also missed almost a month after hurting his hamstring at the start of March.

The Belgium international returned for City's wins over Fulham and Cardiff but admits he is not at 100 per cent and wants to get through as many games as possible unscathed as the club continues its quest to add three more titles.

"I don't know what my level is going to be but to be fair I don't really care," De Bruyne said.

3:00 Highlights from Manchester City's 2-0 win over Cardiff in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester City's 2-0 win over Cardiff in the Premier League

"Now it's the business end [of the year], I just need to do what I can do to help the team win games. If that means playing five games or 10 games, I'll take it all. It's been that kind of season.

"I feel sometimes my season had double the length of other players because every time you need to be in, you need to make almost double the hours, you never have a day off because you need to work on your recovery.

"It's more draining than to play in the end. A lot of the time you're alone but you have to do it. I did it and I'm happy I'm back.

"It's like 12 or 13 cup games. It makes it exciting. In the end maybe we lose everything but at least we are here at this stage.

"It's been incredible, so just keep on going, try to win on Saturday and hopefully go to another final. For me personally I've not been there [to an FA Cup final] yet, I've not won it."