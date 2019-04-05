Sergio Aguero in contention for Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final against Brighton

0:35 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says they have made huge progress in the last decade and hopes there is more to come. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says they have made huge progress in the last decade and hopes there is more to come.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero has travelled with the squad and could feature in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Brighton.

The Argentinian forward missed the midweek 2-0 Premier League win over Cardiff after a knock forced him off in the win at Fulham last Saturday - but he may return at Wembley.

"He is almost fit," said Guardiola. "He is travelling."

With Oleksandr Zinchenko injured, Guardiola has a decision to make at left-back, and the fit-again Benjamin Mendy could be in the mix.

Asked if Mendy's availability would be a bonus for the hectic run-in, Guardiola said: "Everybody has to help us, not just Mendy.

"But of course it is an incredible bonus for us.

"He has trained the last week, 10 days, without a problem."

Manchester City are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season but Guardiola thinks it is too early to describe his team in historical terms.

Benjamin Mendy is available again for Manchester City

"Still we are young in terms of a lot of titles but every season when you are able to win, you become a better club, a better organisation, so that is the target," he said.

"We cannot deny the last decade in terms of English titles and being there, in Champions League, qualifying always, so it is really good.

0:20 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's message to Danny Rose is that the best way to combat the problem of racism is to turn up and fight every day. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's message to Danny Rose is that the best way to combat the problem of racism is to turn up and fight every day.

"We came from nothing with that, now we have that, we will see how far we are going to get."

Guardiola will be bidding to reach a first FA Cup final on Saturday and he added: "When I was young in Catalonia it was quite usual to see FA Cup and Premier League games.

"That tradition at Wembley, with managers leading their teams out ...

"I've never been and I can't deny how nice it would be.

"The club has won the competition five times and it's a nice challenge to get another."

Guardiola also took the opportunity to praise Raheem Sterling, who has provided 550 tickets for the semi-final to pupils from his old school.

Guardiola said: "It is an incredible gesture.

"This kind of gesture makes a better society for everyone.

"Football players are human beings and these kind of gestures dignify who he is. I like it."