Manchester City will drop points in The Run In, says Andy Townsend

Manchester City will drop points in The Run In and the Premier League title race will go down to the last game, says Andy Townsend.

Manchester City's took a small step closer in their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple after they registered a routine victory over Cardiff on Wednesday night to move back into top spot, and ahead of Liverpool by one point.

With both teams now having to deal with the pressure of playing six more league games and Champions League quarter-final ties, Townsend cannot see how City can keep their winning streak in all competitions - which stretches back to January 29 - going until the very end.

"He's given the message that they have to win every game, not expecting Liverpool to drop any points but City will drop points," he told The Debate.

"That period around the Champions League games with Spurs and Manchester United. I honestly would be very surprised if they sailed through all of those games and win them all.

"They might lose a Champions League tie. I'm not saying they're going to lose too many but I'll be surprised with what's in front of them that they will be able to just roll everybody over.

"There's a lot of mileage left with what could happen at the top of the Premier League. It's so exciting but I don't think they'll win every game."

He added: "At this stage of the season it's only about making sure you win the games. I think both teams will drop points and it will go to the last game."

Gary Rowett believes the mental impact of being involved in such a dramatic title race could take its toll on both teams.

He said: "Both managers have done such an amazing job. It seems like every time one team wins, then the pressure is on the next and then they win.

"It's going to take a certain psychology to bounce back from adversity and keep having to win when you're under pressure.

"Ultimately, to keep doing it every week for the last weeks will take a lot of energy."