Virgil van Dijk the best centre-back in the world, says Southampton's Jan Bednarek

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is the best in the world in his position, according to Southampton's Jan Bednarek.

In an interview with NBC Sports ahead of the Premier League match between the two teams on Friday night, the Saints defender praised Liverpool's leader at the back, who is odds-on favourite to be named PFA Player of the Year.

"He is, at the moment, the best centre-back in the world," Bednarek said.

"He's really good in the air, really quick, really good with the ball so I think he deserves this position. He is a top player and watching him improves your game as well."

Van Dijk's start in English football came in 2015 with Southampton, where he was named captain before sealing a £75m switch to Liverpool in the January 2018 transfer window.

This season, he has helped Liverpool concede the fewest goals (19) and keep the most clean sheets (17) in the Premier League as they remain neck-and-neck with Manchester City at the top of the table.

And 22-year-old Bednarek looks to the former Saint to grow his own game.

"At the moment, when I started to play in this position I watched [Giorgio] Chiellini, I watched [Sergio] Ramos, now it is Van Dijk.

"When you watch them you can improve. There are so many great players you can watch and keep improving."

Bednarek has thrived under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, not missing a game since his appointment as the team continues to improve and impress.

And he believes Southampton can pose a threat to Liverpool, who will move back to the top of the table with a victory at St Mary's on Friday.

"Of course, they fight for the title but the main thing is winning three points. We are going to fight for that.

"The main thing is to be brave. To do our best and we will find out after the game what will happen.

"What I learned in England is that there are no easy games. We know their threat and all the great players they have, like Van Dijk who was here, and many others.

"Every single game is difficult. You have to do your best and focus on what you have been doing your whole life."