Ryan Bertrand targets Liverpool's Mohamed Salah 'weaknesses' in FNF clash

0:51 Ryan Bertrand is thrilled to be going up against Mohamed Salah on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Ryan Bertrand is thrilled to be going up against Mohamed Salah on Friday night, live on Sky Sports

Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand will be looking to exploit any weaknesses of Mohamed Salah in Friday night's crucial clash with Liverpool, live on Sky Sports.

The Saints are hunting their third successive league win but are still two places above the drop zone, while the visiting Reds are in a race for the title with Manchester City.

Asked about the prospect of going up against Salah, Bertrand told Sky Sports News: "It's always good to play against the best players. That is why you play and it's the ultimate aim.

"I won't change my preparations. I'm just looking forward to seeing his strengths and seeing his weaknesses and trying to nullify some and exploiting the others."

It will be a fascinating showdown on Friday night, with Ralph Hasenhuttl's team five points away from the relegation places with seven games remaining in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lead the table by two points with City looking to go back to the top when they host Cardiff on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports.

Mohamed Salah has not scored for Liverpool since February 9

"It's important for both teams," Bertrand added. "They are fighting for the Premier League with a chance to create history for their first title in so long.

"Equally we need the points and are fighting for different reasons. It should be a nice competitive game and I'm really looking forward to it."