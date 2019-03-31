Angus Gunn aiming to remain Southampton's first-choice 'keeper

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn has taken his Southampton chance over the past month

Angus Gunn is "more than confident" of cementing his status as Southampton's first-choice goalkeeper after breaking into Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

The 23-year-old has repaid his manager's faith by keeping three clean sheets in six Premier League games to help push the club away from relegation danger.

Gunn was initially forced to watch from the sidelines following a £13.5m summer switch from Manchester City with England international Alex McCarthy the preferred option - only making his Saints' Premier League debut in January.

But following Saturday's crucial 1-0 win over Brighton, the stopper has no intention of relinquishing his place in the starting XI.

"I've played the last four or five games in the league and picked up a good amount of points and I feel quite settled," the England Under-21 international said.

"I always believed in myself and I'm more than confident to keep my place and hopefully we can keep claiming clean sheets and winning games.

"I'm just happy we're picking up results now and hopefully we can finish on a high."

And following the win at the weekend, Gunn believes two more wins should be enough to see Saints safe this season.

"It was definitely a six-pointer and I think if they (Brighton) had got the win then they probably would have been out of it, but we've dragged another team back in thankfully," added Gunn.

"We've just got to keep focused and try and get at least two more wins before the end of the season.

"Hopefully we can push on now and not linger around the bottom for the last few games. We've definitely got potential to do that.

"We've got a big game against Liverpool on Friday and I think if we pull a surprise out everyone will be hopefully forgetting about us for the relegation battle."