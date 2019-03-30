Brighton 0-1 Southampton: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hands visitors crucial three points

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored the only goal of a tense encounter at the Amex Stadium as Southampton beat Brighton 1-0 in the Premier League.

Hojbjerg calmly slotted the ball past Mat Ryan in the 53rd minute following a quick Southampton counter-attack.

Brighton almost equalised through Martin Montoya in the 72nd minute, but his sweetly-struck effort from the edge of the box smashed off the crossbar to deny him his first goal for the club.

Southampton's third win in their last four league matches moves them up into 16th on 33 points, level with 15th-placed Brighton. With Southampton and Burnley both winning and Huddersfield losing, the Terriers have been relegated.

Player ratings Brighton: Ryan (6), Montoya (5), Dunk (6), Duffy (6), Bernardo (6), Stephens (5), Propper (6), Bissouma (6), Jahanbakhsh (6), Knockaert (5), Murray (6)



Subs: March (6), Locadia (6)



Southampton: Gunn (6), Valery (6), Bednarek (6), Yoshida (7), Bertrand (7), Romeu (7), Armstrong (6), Hojbjerg (7), Ward-Prowse (6), Redmond (8), Ings (6)



Subs: Gallagher (6), Stephens (N/A), Sims (N/A)



Man of the match: Nathan Redmond

In a first half full of fight but little creativity from either side, Stuart Armstrong had the first chance to get a shot on goal, but his half-volley was well blocked by a sliding Bernardo six minutes before half-time.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battles for possession with Davy Proepper

Two minutes later and Anthony Knockaert floated a pinpoint cross into a static Glenn Murray in the box, only for his header to spin over the bar.

With Southampton looking the more likely to score, Nathan Redmond was presented with a good chance in the 43rd minute after being teed up by Danny Ings on the counter-attack, but he fired his low shot wide.

Team news Chris Hughton named the same side that beat Crystal Palace before the international break.



Danny Ings started ahead of Charlie Austin. Jan Vestergaard (injured) was replaced by Stuart Armstrong in formation switch

The second half sparked into life when Hojbjerg broke the deadlock. Armstrong applied heavy pressure on the Brighton backline and laid the ball off to Redmond before he surged forward and teed up Hojbjerg to slot away.

Brighton pushed hard for an equaliser with Montoya's shot cracking off the crossbar just before Davy Propper failed to slot past Angus Gunn in the 73rd minute. The Netherlands international failed to cleanly connect with the ball just inside the box with the goal gaping.

Brighton's Yves Bissouma and Oriol Romeu of Southampton in action at the AMEX Stadium

In that moment there were appeals for a Brighton penalty as Propper claimed he was pulled down by Hojbjerg, but referee Michael Oliver waved play on.

Southampton held firm for the remaining quarter-hour with Brighton limited to shooting from range, and the visitors' tireless defensive work resulted in a vital win for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side in their pursuit of Premier League survival.

Opta stats

Brighton have registered just one victory in their last five home Premier League games (D1 L3), after winning four and losing just one of the seven before that (D2).

Southampton are just the second team to beat Brighton twice at the Amex in the same season (EFL Cup and Premier League) after Derby County in 2013-14.

Brighton mustered 15 shots without scoring in the game; only twice before in the Premier League have the Seagulls attempted more shots without scoring (21 v Watford in February 2019 and 16 v Watford in August 2017).

Southampton have won three of their last seven Premier League away games (D2 L2), after failing to win any of the seven before that (D1 L6).

Only Everton (14) have seen more of their games goalless at half-time in the Premier League this season than Southampton (13).

Southampton's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has netted four goals in the Premier League this season, twice as many as he managed in his previous six campaigns in Europe's big five leagues combined (2).

The managers

3:08 Brighton manager Chris Hughton says they didn't threaten Southampton's goal or play at the level he expects during their 1-0 defeat. Brighton manager Chris Hughton says they didn't threaten Southampton's goal or play at the level he expects during their 1-0 defeat.

Chris Hughton: "That was probably the tale of the game. The one or two chances they had really good counter-attacking goals and that was the difference between the two teams.

"We never really threatened the goalkeeper enough and can't remember him (Gunn) having to make too many saves.

"We didn't play at a level that was going to win us a game - particularly at home."

1:45 Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl says their 1-0 win at Brighton is massive for the club. Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl says their 1-0 win at Brighton is massive for the club.

Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We played with a back four for the first time today in the Premier League and the guys were convinced about that. They felt it was working.

"The last few weeks have been intense (in training) and now we have two shapes when we can switch and that helps us.

"The Montoya chance we were a bit lucky, but they didn't have so many chances so I think it was a deserved win for us."

Man of the Match - Nathan Redmond

Nathan Redmond impressed for Southampton

Southampton's danger on the counter-attack mainly stemmed from the endeavour of Redmond, whose pace gave Brighton's backline plenty of problems.

His driving run was what created Hojbjerg the space to score Southampton's only goal of the game.

What's next?

Brighton travel to Chelsea on Wednesday, April 3 for a 7.45pm kick-off. Southampton, meanwhile, host Liverpool on Friday Night Football live on Sky Sports Premier League.