Chris Hughton says more pressure on Brighton after Southampton defeat

Chris Hughton accepts there is now increased pressure on Brighton to pick up points after falling to a 1-0 home defeat to Southampton.

Saints moved level on 33 points with Brighton with the win, which means the Seagulls are five clear of the relegation zone with eight games of their league campaign left to play.

Hughton says his team must stay focused on Premier League matters - with a midweek fixture at Chelsea looming on Wednesday night - and not their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

"We've got a lot of work to do to make sure we stay in this division," he told Sky Sports.

"Today has done us no favours. It was a really big opportunity, particularly being at home, to increase that gap a bit more. It puts a bit more pressure on us.

"I knew we were in a battle before the game and if anything that has slightly hardened that.

"My thoughts at this moment are not on the cup tie and I don't expect any of our players to be thinking about it either. Players are playing for places every game and I need to see a lot of what I like on Wednesday first."

Hughton conceded his side deserved to lose against Southampton, who have now won three of their last four Premier League matches.

He added: "I thought they were better than us. They were more threatening in the final third. We had defended well and went through the first half without them having any really good chances.

"That was probably the tale of the game. The one or two chances they had - a really good counter-attack for the goal - and that was the difference between the two teams.

"We never really threatened the goalkeeper enough and I can't remember him (Angus Gunn) having to make too many saves.

"We didn't play at a level that was going to win us the game - particularly at home."