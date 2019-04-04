Ralph Hasenhuttl insists Liverpool do not 'frighten' Southampton

0:50 Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Southampton have a chance of getting a result against Liverpool on their own patch Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Southampton have a chance of getting a result against Liverpool on their own patch

Ralph Hasenhuttl insisted Southampton are not "afraid" of Liverpool ahead of their Friday Night Football clash, live on Sky Sports.

Southampton welcome title-chasing Liverpool to St Mary's on Friday on the back of three wins in their last four games, pulling them five points clear of the relegation zone.

Liverpool, though, have still tasted defeat just once in the Premier League this season, but while praising the visitors' multitude of strengths, Hasenhuttl was adamant, at home, Southampton can push the title contenders.

"How they play is a perfect example of a physically strong team combined with the technical qualities, speed and good organisation, so you can think about why it is so hard to win against his team - only one team has done this and that is Manchester City," Hasenhuttl said.

"This does not mean we are frightened, we are not afraid of walking out on the pitch.

0:51 Ryan Bertrand is aiming to exploit Mohamed Salah's weaknesses when Southampton face Liverpool live on Sky Sports on Friday Ryan Bertrand is aiming to exploit Mohamed Salah's weaknesses when Southampton face Liverpool live on Sky Sports on Friday

"We know that we are playing at home, we know that we have the crowd behind us and they are pushing us, that's for sure.

"Then you never know, there is a chance for us to turn the table and if we have this chance we have to be prepared for it and take something [from the game]."

Hasenhuttl also welcomed a reunion with fellow countryman Jurgen Klopp, who Hasenhuttl learned his trade along side back in Germany.

2:55 Highlights from Southampton's win over Brighton in the Premier League Highlights from Southampton's win over Brighton in the Premier League

"He [Klopp] often uses warm words about opposition manager," Hasenhuttl added. "I know him as a very honest guy.

"He knows me for a very long time, although I don't think we played against each other very often.

"We did our coaching badges together, and we played against each other. It was a long time working together."