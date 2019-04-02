Joel Matip expects Liverpool and Manchester City to drop points in Premier League title race

0:44 Joel Matip believes it will be difficult for Liverpool and Manchester City to win all of their remaining games Joel Matip believes it will be difficult for Liverpool and Manchester City to win all of their remaining games

Joel Matip expects Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City to both drop points before the end of the season.

Liverpool currently lead City by two points at the top of the table, having played a game more than the defending champions, after beating Tottenham 2-1 on Sunday.

Sadio Mane believes Liverpool will need to win all six of their remaining games to lift the Premier League trophy but Matip admits a perfect finish to the campaign is a tough ask.

"I think it will be hard for both teams to play these kind of games without dropping points," Matip told Sky Sports News.

"But we are only looking to our next opponent. That is the most important thing."

Manchester City host Cardiff on Wednesday night before Liverpool travel to face Southampton on Friday, both games live on Sky Sports.

Matip has formed a solid partnership with Virgil van Dijk

When asked if the Liverpool squad will meet up to watch City's match together, Matip said: "No, I think not.

"We can only concentrate on the things that we can decide. We cannot change how they will play, we focus on our way and our games."

Matip has cemented his place in Liverpool's starting XI in recent months with a series of solid displays alongside record signing Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds have conceded just 19 goals in their 32 league games this season and Matip insists the whole team is responsible for the improved defensive record.

"We have all made it quite good," he said.

"Virgil has had a big impact on the whole defence but it starts at the front, we put pressure on the opponent. It makes life easier for us.

"The whole team is defending much better."

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp revealed that Van Dijk needed to use an ice pack after picking up a knock in the win over Tottenham but Matip expects his team-mate to be fit to face Southampton this weekend.

"I think he is not too bad," said Matip.

"After a game a few players always have some small injuries but I've heard nothing else, so I think he will be fit."