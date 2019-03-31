Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Toby Alderweireld own goal sends Liverpool back top of Premier League

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Toby Alderweireld's last-gasp own goal gave Liverpool a huge 2-1 victory over Tottenham as they returned back to the top of the Premier League on Super Sunday.

The Spurs defender nudged the ball over the line after Hugo Lloris had parried Mo Salah's header into his path (90), meaning that with six games remaining Liverpool lead Manchester City by two points, though Pep Guardiola's side do have a game in hand.

Liverpool took the lead through Roberto Firmino's glancing header (16) from Andrew Robertson's superb delivery, but Spurs levelled controversially with 20 minutes left through Lucas Moura's tap in, though replays were inconclusive as to whether the ball was in motion from Harry Kane's free-kick to start the move.

Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the opener

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (5), Alexander-Arnold (7), Van Dijk (7), Matip (6), Robertson (8), Milner (6), Wijnaldum (6), Henderson (6), Mane (7), Firmino (7), Salah (6)



Subs: Fabinho (6), Origi (6), Lovren (NA



Tottenham: Lloris (3), Trippier (5), Vertonghen (6), Sanchez (5), Rose (7), Alderweireld (6), Sissoko (6), Eriksen (6), Alli (5), Lucas (7), Kane (7)



Subs: Son (6), Davies (5), Llorente (NA)



Man of the match: Andrew Robertson

Spurs should have score a second late on as Moussa Sissoko blazed over having found himself through, before Anfield went wild with the sloppy winner on 90 minutes.

Spurs' five-man defence allowed both Liverpool full-backs too much space in the first half, and the hosts' opener came from Robertson's delightful left-wing cross, pinpoint for Firmino's as he glanced past Lloris unmarked from eight yards.

But the nerves were still apparent among Liverpool's players in a first-half littered in loose passes, with Dele Alli striking just over on the half volley from 25 yards to give the hosts a scare.

Team news Jurgen Klopp decided to go for energy in midfield as James Milner and Jordan Henderson replaced Adam Lallana and Fabinho.



Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld replaced Eric Dier and Kyle Walker-Peters for Spurs. Moussa Sissoko started alongside Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen in midfield.

Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring against Tottenham

Sadio Mane was within inches of doubling Liverpool's lead at the other end, curling just wide from 20 yards, before Spurs look to rectify their issues by moving to a back four after the break with Danny Rose pushed into left midfield.

Spurs had their first clear opening after the break as Alisson parried Harry Kane's effort into the path of Christian Eriksen, but his follow up was brilliantly blocked by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The title twist seemingly came with 20 minutes remaining as Kane's quick free-kick found Kieran Trippier on the right, though the ball may have been moving as he struck it. Trippier found Eriksen, whose mis-hit cross was tapped home by Moura.

Alexander-Arnold then saw a cross-shot tipped over by Lloris, but Spurs should have gone ahead with five minutes remaining as Sissoko struck over with Van Dijk concentrated on Heung-Min Son as the visitors broke two versus one.

Lucas Moura converted from close range to equalise for Tottenham

Alli then curled inches wide again, but Liverpool got their vital winner in dramatic fashion, their 400th goal and perhaps most vital under Jurgen Klopp. Alexander-Arnold's ball to the back post was headed towards goal by Salah, and though Lloris got a touch, it was weakly parried into Alderweireld, who couldn't help it from rolling over the line.

Attention now turns to Manchester City's game in hand against Cardiff on Wednesday night at the Etihad, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Toby Alderweireld scores a late own goal at Anfield to hand Liverpool a crucial win

Opta stats

Liverpool extended their unbeaten home league run to 37 games (W27 D10) - the joint-second longest such streak in Premier League history (level with Manchester City), behind only Chelsea's 86-match run between 2004-2008.

Liverpool's total of 79 points is their best ever tally after 32 matches of a top-flight season (adjusting to three points for a win), surpassing the 76 they had in 1987/88.

Tottenham have now lost 17 of their 27 Premier League visits to Anfield (W2 D8); only at Old Trafford (21) have they lost more away games in the competition.

Liverpool have scored three winning goals in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League this season, their second-most in a single campaign after 2008/09 (four).

Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen is just the second player to assist 10 or more Premier League goals in four successive seasons, after David Beckham for Man Utd between 1997/98 to 2000/01.

What's next?

Liverpool now go to Southampton on Friday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; Kick-off is at 8pm. Tottenham host Crystal Palace on Wednesday night at 7.45pm in the Premier League, the first game at their new stadium. Follow live coverage of Spurs' stadium opening from midday on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.