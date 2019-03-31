Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham player ratings: Andy Robertson impresses as Hugo Lloris error decides game

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was man of the match

Who impressed during Liverpool's last-gasp win over Tottenham and who had an afternoon to forget?

Liverpool snatched victory in the closing stages at Anfield as Hugo Lloris spilt the ball into Toby Alderweireld and it rebounded into the net for an own goal. The result means Liverpool return to the top of the Premier League table.

We rate the performances of all the players on show during an intriguing game...

Liverpool

Alisson - 5

Extremely nervy at times, particularly with his feet. His mistake at Fulham was almost replicated in the first half, too, but the Brazilian breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Alexander-Arnold - 7

Afforded space by Spurs' five-man defence in the first half, and showed more attacking qualities than defensive. Ultimately played huge part in delivering ball for Salah to force winner.

Van Dijk - 7

Not his finest performance, though the bar is extremely high. Won the battle with Kane, and made a team-high six clearances.

Matip - 6

Spurs tried to hit long balls in his direction, such was his unease, and Moura caused him problems. But solid when the ball was not in orbit.

5:03 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gave his reaction to Sky Sports after the 2-1 win over Tottenham Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gave his reaction to Sky Sports after the 2-1 win over Tottenham

Robertson - 8

Man of the match. Yes, Spurs gave him acres in the first half, but his delivery for the opener was sublime. Energetic, tenacious and always picks the right pass. The best left-back in the Premier League?

Milner - 6

Tired towards the end and didn't show too much on the ball, but stopped Spurs as much as Spurs stopped Liverpool.

Wijnaldum - 6

Big work rate, but not involved in play enough. Dropped deep in a 4-2-3-1 as the game wore on.

Henderson - 6

Sloppy on the ball and had the lowest pass rate of Liverpool's midfielders (81 per cent from 47 passes). Not great but not bad.

Firmino - 7

Took his goal superbly, despite being unmarked, and chucked himself around the place well, competing in more duels than any other Liverpool player (12).

Mane - 7

Looked dangerous and threatened to stretch the Spurs defence, but end product just missing. Came close to scoring on a couple of occasions.

Salah - 6

Caused a few groans among home fans before the winner with some miscued touches, and should have passed to Mane to make it 2-0 after half-time with Liverpool two versus one. Still needs a (proper) goal to get his belief back.

Subs

Fabinho (for Milner 77) 6 - assured for the final 15 minutes as Liverpool pushed for a winner.

Origi (for Henderson 77) 6 - tireless down the wing to move Liverpool up the pitch and win the late corner before the winner.

Lovren (for Salah 94) N/A

Tottenham

Lloris - 3

It was a quiet afternoon for the Tottenham goalkeeper until his terrible error - described as "shocking" by Gary Neville - gifted victory to Liverpool. He should have held Salah's header rather than push it out into Alderweireld, who did not have time to react.

Trippier - 5

At fault for Liverpool's first goal as he didn't get out quickly enough to close down Robertson, but helped make amends by making the run down the right for the equaliser.

Vertonghen - 6

Benefitted from Tottenham's change of formation at half-time and played an important role in keeping Alexander-Arnold quieter in the second half.

Alderweireld - 6

A largely solid display from the defender, who made an excellent block to deny Salah in the second half when he carried through the middle. Unfortunate with the own goal as he couldn't react quick enough to turn the ball away from goal.

Sanchez - 5

This was not Sanchez's best game for Tottenham and he was replaced after 69 minutes.

Rose - 7

A bright performance from the England defender, who was pushed up to play in a more attacking role after half-time and looked dangerous.

Sissoko - 6

Playing in a more defensive position, Sissoko was energetic and prevented Liverpool's midfield from getting control. However, he missed a superb chance to put Spurs ahead when he blazed over the bar when through on goal. It could be a huge miss in Spurs' season as well as the title race.

Moura - 7

The Brazilian looked like one of Spurs' brightest players from the start and grabbed the equaliser when he fired into the net from close range.

Eriksen - 6

Didn't get into too many dangerous positions but looked lively on the ball and set up Lucas to score.

Alli - 5

Playing in his second game for Tottenham since returning from injury, Alli struggled to have too much influence on proceedings.

Kane - 7

Led the line well for Tottenham and showed quick thinking with the free-kick that led to the equaliser. Didn't have many clear sights of goal himself.

Subs

Son (for Sanchez 69) 6 - The introduction of Son helped sparked Spurs into life.

Davies (for Moura 82) 5 - No time to really impact the game

Llorente (for Eriksen 90+1) N/A