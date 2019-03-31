Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Big-match stats

Harry Kane and Andrew Robertson battle for possession

How did Liverpool squeeze past Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday? Use our interactive tools and delve into the stats to find out...

Toby Aldweireld's last-gasp own goal gave the Reds a huge 2-1 victory as they returned back to the top of the Premier League.

Use our complete set of interactive graphics below to discover the stats behind the result. Uncover which players excelled on the day or had an afternoon to forget...

How they lined up

James Milner and Jordan Henderson started in midfield for Liverpool while Tottenham went with a 3-5-2 formation, which saw them struggle to cope with Liverpool's full-backs in the opening half an hour...

Average positions

Liverpool controlled the first half at Anfield, but Spurs turned things around after the break. Check out the average positions of all the players below...

Passing combinations

Which team-mates combined most frequently during the game?

Action areas

Teams

Although they started slow, Tottenham finished the game with more of the possession...

Attacking thirds

Liverpool had plenty of joy down both flanks in the first half, while most of Tottenham's attacks came down the left side...

Players

Check out individual players' heatmaps and touchmaps below...

In the opposition box

Tottenham only had four touches in the Liverpool box in the first half, but it was a different story after half-time...

Compare players on the day

Henderson vs Sissoko? Salah vs Moura? Alderweireld vs Van Dijk? See how players compared with their side-by-side stats...

Player actions

How many crosses did Robertson and Alexander-Arnold put into the box? How many shots did Kane have? Check out all the individual actions below...

Match stats

Goal-mouth replays

And finally, check out where the goals and shots - on and off target - came from...

You can watch the full highlights below...

