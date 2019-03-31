Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Big-match stats
Late own goal from Toby Alderweireld decides game at Anfield as Liverpool move above Manchester City at top of Premier League
Last Updated: 31/03/19 7:05pm
How did Liverpool squeeze past Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday? Use our interactive tools and delve into the stats to find out...
Toby Aldweireld's last-gasp own goal gave the Reds a huge 2-1 victory as they returned back to the top of the Premier League.
Use our complete set of interactive graphics below to discover the stats behind the result. Uncover which players excelled on the day or had an afternoon to forget...
How they lined up
James Milner and Jordan Henderson started in midfield for Liverpool while Tottenham went with a 3-5-2 formation, which saw them struggle to cope with Liverpool's full-backs in the opening half an hour...
Average positions
Liverpool controlled the first half at Anfield, but Spurs turned things around after the break. Check out the average positions of all the players below...
Passing combinations
Which team-mates combined most frequently during the game?
Action areas
Teams
Although they started slow, Tottenham finished the game with more of the possession...
Attacking thirds
Liverpool had plenty of joy down both flanks in the first half, while most of Tottenham's attacks came down the left side...
Players
Check out individual players' heatmaps and touchmaps below...
In the opposition box
Tottenham only had four touches in the Liverpool box in the first half, but it was a different story after half-time...
Compare players on the day
Henderson vs Sissoko? Salah vs Moura? Alderweireld vs Van Dijk? See how players compared with their side-by-side stats...
Player actions
How many crosses did Robertson and Alexander-Arnold put into the box? How many shots did Kane have? Check out all the individual actions below...
Match stats
Goal-mouth replays
And finally, check out where the goals and shots - on and off target - came from...
You can watch the full highlights below...
