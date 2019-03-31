Jurgen Klopp hoping Virgil van Dijk injury not serious

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk appeared to injure himself challenging Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is hoping an injury to Virgil van Dijk is not too serious after the late 2-1 Anfield win over Tottenham.

With the game finely poised at 1-1, the Dutchman collided with Spurs' Moussa Sissoko in the 85th minute while successfully defending a two-on-one counter-attack.

Klopp said: "I don't know if he twisted it or it is a knock. He was walking to the interviews with a big ice pack (on his ankle).

"I hope it's nothing serious but I don't know yet. We have to see."

However, Van Dijk downplayed any concerns and insisted he will be fit to face former club Southampton on Friday night.

"I hurt my ankle but hopefully it's not too bad," Van Dijk told the Liverpool Echo.

"It hurts, but we will take a look at it. I'll be fine for Friday."