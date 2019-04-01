Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have deserved luck in Premier League title race

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have earned their luck this season after Sunday's dramatic win over Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side have earned their luck this season after another last-gasp goal secured victory over Tottenham.

A calamitous own goal from Toby Alderweireld handed Liverpool a 2-1 win at Anfield on Sunday, a result which moves the Reds two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, having played a game more.

Late goals have been a consistent feature of Liverpool's season, and the Merseyside club have now scored 33 winners in the 90th minute or later in Premier League history - eight more than any other side.

When asked if he believed it is "fate" for his side to win the title this season, Klopp said: "I don't go that far but if you go through the season of other teams, you will find these moments as well.

2:59 Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

"I told the boys after the game, there are 500,000 different ways to win a football game and it was rather ugly.

"No problem, we take that. Without a bit of luck you cannot be in the position we are in. It's not possible.

"The boys work so hard, I think they deserve a bit of luck. For all the points we have now, we worked really hard.

"It is not important when you score but what it is on the scoresheet afterwards."

0:36 Klopp could hardly contain his emotions at full time of Liverpool's crucial 2-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield Klopp could hardly contain his emotions at full time of Liverpool's crucial 2-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield

Liverpool have now recorded four consecutive wins since being held to a frustrating goalless draw by Merseyside rivals Everton on March 3.

Klopp has been impressed by his side's ability to grind out results as they continue their challenge for the Premier League and Champions League double.

He said: "Momentum is not a coincidence, it is something you take, you keep and you use. That helped obviously.

5:03 Klopp gave his reaction to Sky Sports after the 2-1 win over Tottenham Klopp gave his reaction to Sky Sports after the 2-1 win over Tottenham

"Nine months ago, we started this mission, this ride, and wanted to go for the highest stakes in two competitions. We did it our way. The boys improved so much.

"We have to find a way to win games much more often than in the past. Until now it worked. It is all good.

"The boys work hard and if we would be first of the table after the last match of season, it would be a championship of will. We want it. We get used to situations, bit by bit, a bit better."