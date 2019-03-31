Is Liverpool's name on the trophy? Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville give their verdicts

Is Liverpool's name on the Premier League trophy? Jamie Carragher is starting to believe, while Gary Neville is excited for the Run In.

Toby Alderweireld's own goal gave Liverpool a huge 2-1 victory over Tottenham as they returned back to the top of the Premier League on Super Sunday.

With six games remaining Liverpool lead Manchester City by two points, though Pep Guardiola's side do have a game in hand.

Carragher and Neville were both at Anfield for what could turn out to be a pivotal moment in the title race.

Carragher couldn't contain his excitement on air when he shouted "Salah, you dancer" as the Liverpool man wheeled away in celebration before Neville responded - tongue in his cheek - by saying: "A local fan grabbed the microphone and started celebrating, apologies for that!"

After the excitement died down, they both gave their verdicts on what the result means for the title race.....

Jamie Carragher

"I don't apologise [for reaction to goal on air] - I'm a massive Liverpool fan and I'm desperate for them to win the league! Liverpool didn't play well and were lucky.

"Sometimes in competitions, you start to think 'is our name on it' as Liverpool have had luck today. You go back to the Merseyside derby with the Origi goal. It was Tottenham that looked more likely to win in the second half but it's been one of those days for Liverpool. As a player, you'd be bouncing into that dressing room at Melwood but they'll know they'd have to improve.

"It's massive. Again, Liverpool weren't at their best. But Jurgen Klopp called it before the game about how the nerves will play a part at different times. He said that this is the time to enjoy it.

"I can't say many Liverpudlians were enjoying this. History tells you that to win a title, you have to score late winning goals, and Liverpool have done it so often this season.

"Going back to the Merseyside derby, Origi's goal, then Fulham last week, and now another."

Gary Neville

"For the first time this season I felt we were on The Run In - you could feel it at the end of the game.

"The Liverpool crowd went wild and you could see that emotion with Jurgen Klopp celebrating with the Kop. We've got every game on Sky [in April] and if they win it, it'll be an incredible place to be. If they don't win it, it'll also be incredible in some ways because of the tension, the anxiety, the passion. A loss would have been a huge blow - not terminal but a huge blow.

"A draw wouldn't have been the worst result in the world because it's a tough game and they will drop points on the way - there's no doubt about it. I don't think City will win every game either but if Tottenham had gone on and scored people would have talking about the meltdown, Liverpool blowing it. It was a huge victory.

"They weren't at their best, Liverpool, and once Tottenham sorted out the tactical side of things in the first half where they just had a problem with the narrow midfield getting out to the full-backs - Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were running wild down those wings - Tottenham played a good game here and will feel really disappointed.

"We used to have this saying at United: 'Something's just happening'. You can't explain it. Tottenham looked the most dangerous. Liverpool had some threat from set-pieces but not really from open play. But if you can grab those late goals when the other team look most likely to score, you have that feeling. Liverpool haven't been at their best - they weren't against Fulham but they have got the result and they're in a good position.

"There's a long way to go. For all the passion and emotion shown it's a time for composure and cool heads because they have six more. Probably one or two they'll win easily but there'll be three or four that'll be like that.

"That's not the end of it today - it's just the beginning of The Run In."