Raheem Sterling and Man City gift 550 FA Cup semi-final tickets to his old school

Raheem Sterling and Man City have paid for pupils to attend the FA Cup clash with Brighton

Raheem Sterling and Manchester City have come together to provide 550 tickets for pupils at his old school to attend their FA Cup semi-final against Brighton.

Students from the Ark Elvin Academy in London are due to travel to Manchester later on Thursday to meet the England winger at City's training complex.

Sterling, 24, was raised on St Raphael's estate in Neasden, close to Wembley, after moving to England from Jamaica at the age of five. He attended the Copland Community School, which was renamed the Ark Elvin Academy in 2014.

Transport is also being provided for pupils to get to and from Saturday's match.

The school has a high proportion of students from minority ethnic backgrounds.

Sterling has been known to make significant charitable donations in the past, and in 2017 made a "substantial" undisclosed donation to the fund set up in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Saturday's match will be City's fourth trip to Wembley this season following the Community Shield, the Carabao Cup final and their away game against Tottenham.

City are still on track to record a possible quadruple, after Wednesday's 2-0 win over Cardiff returned them to the top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Liverpool.