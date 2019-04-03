Phil Foden and Callum Hudson-Odoi impress on full Premier League debuts for Man City and Chelsea

Phil Foden and Callum Hudson-Odoi made their first Premier League starts on Wednesday

England's rising stars Phil Foden and Callum Hudson-Odoi made their first-ever Premier League starts on Wednesday.

Foden made his full league debut for his boyhood club Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, hitting the post and going close on several other occasions during the 2-0 defeat of Cardiff, while Hudson-Odoi was trusted from the off in Chelsea's home game with Brighton and repaid boss Maurizio Sarri by setting up the Blues' first in a 3-0 win.

Here, we assess their performances...

What was said before kick-off?

Foden starred in Manchester City's win over Cardiff

Phil Foden: "I'm trying to keep focused. I've been waiting for this moment. I'm trying to help the lads tonight but I'll just enjoy it and play with a smile on my face."

Man City boss Pep Guardiola: "For a guy who is 18 years old he has a lot of minutes this season. Today he has an opportunity but we have no doubts that he's able to play to his quality."

He improved during the season. In my opinion, now he is ready. Maurizio Sarri on Callum Hudson-Odoi ahead of kick-off

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri: "I don't know if for Callum this is the first match in the Premier League but I know this season Callum has played 20 matches, in the last season he played only three matches so we are trying to use him in the right way. He improved during the season. in my opinion now he is ready."

How did they play?

Foden had a few nice touches early on but failed to stamp his mark on the game in the early stages as City built the majority of their attacks through Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez. It took half an hour for Foden to settle, but it was worth the wait.

Fans were treated to a display of his ball-carrying skills as he picked up possession in midfield, drove forward and fired a left-footed shot a yard or so over. Foden then showed great close control to drive at the heart of the Cardiff defence before Lee Peltier brought him to ground before he could inflict more damage.

Foden the future? Phil Foden (18y 310d) is the youngest English player to make his first Premier League start for Manchester City since Daniel Sturridge in Jan 2008 against Derby (18y 151d).

Foden was unlucky not to score his first Premier League goal

Hudson-Odoi, meanwhile, was man of the match. A constant threat throughout the 90 minutes, giving Chelsea energy and purpose they have been lacking in attack at times this season. The youngster created four chances for team-mates throughout the game, more than any other player on the Stamford Bridge pitch.

He was willing to run at defenders at any given opportunity, he constantly made himself available down the right, and gave Gaetan Bong plenty to ponder.

Hudson-Odoi was Chelsea's man of the match

Standout moments?

Foden's second-half performance was a further illustration of the talent he possesses. The England U21 international created a great chance and could have scored three goals.

A flawless first touch on 51 minutes saw him take Fernandinho's pass in his stride and, after fending off a Cardiff defender, he drew a fine save from Neil Etheridge. Foden then struck the woodwork from a corner before a long-range strike forced another decent save from Etheridge from 25 yards.

On another day Foden would have made it onto the scoresheet, but Etheridge - keen to atone for his role in De Bruyne's opener - stood firm.

Olivier Giroud celebrates his goal with Hudson-Odoi

With Chelsea's play ponderous once more, the Stamford Bridge faithful were growing restless early on, but Hudson-Odoi's trickery and poise got him to the byline, before pulling a pinpoint cross back for Olivier Giroud to open the scoring.

From there-on-in, Chelsea never looked back. It is that direct play that fans have been yearning for under Sarri.

Will they be back in the XI for the weekend?

Foden sees a shot saved

City's seven pre-match changes suggest that Foden will be back among the substitutes for Saturday's FA Cup semi-final with Brighton. However, making way for the likes of Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, David Silva and Bernardo Silva is not such a bad thing.

If Foden continues on the same trajectory, it won't be long until he's considered in the very same breath as City's top stars. Indeed, boss Guardiola backed him to become a first-team regular in his post-match interview. If Wednesday's performance is anything to go by, that will be a lot sooner than predicted.

Callum Hudson-Odoi runs at the Brighton defence

Chelsea fans will certainly be hoping Hudson-Odoi maintains his place for the Monday Night Football clash with West Ham on Sky Sports Premier League. It seems that with Willian and Pedro struggling for consistent form, Sarri may have found the winning formula with Eden Hazard on one side, Hudson-Odoi on the other and Giroud, who has six goals in five starts in all competitions, down the middle.

Hudson-Odoi offers Chelsea something that Willian has not this season, and with the added significance of having to persuade Hudson-Odoi to stay, starting him more regularly is a must. Sarri, though, admitted it is not that easy: "The best of Callum is on the left. The best of Hazard is on the left. The best of Willian is on the left. I have only one left."

Chelsea's Young Guns Shine Chelsea had two English players - Hudson-Odoi & Ruben Loftus-Cheek assist a goal in the same Premier League match for the first time since John Terry and Ashley Cole in January 2012 against Bolton

Hudson-Odoi has been directly involved in nine goals in his nine starts for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring four and assisting five

At the age of 18 years and 146 days, Hudson-Odoi is the youngest player to provide an assist in his first Premier League start for Chelsea

What did they say afterwards?

Foden: "It's good to get the start today and it's a dream come true. I just wanted to put a smile on my face and I enjoyed it.

"I don't think it was my day (to score) but we won and that's the main thing. I thought I did well. A little mistake at the end from me but I'm just trying to improve every day."

Hudson-Odoi: "[Sarri] just told me before the game to go and express yourself, be the best you can be. I feel comfortable and when you go through the game you get more confident to get the ball and hopefully I did well!

"I can't say if I should or shouldn't start, I just have to keep working hard in training and hopefully the opportunities will come to get the starts as well."

What was their manager's reaction?

Guardiola believes Foden's latest eye-catching performance underlined claim for more regular first-team football. "He's a guy that always makes chance, he's always there," the City boss said. "He arrives really well to the second position. He is ready to play with us.

"He did everything well, worked a lot and received the ball at the right time in the box. He's so young, it looks like he has a lot of experience. We know he has to play with us, we don't have any problems because we know he will play good."

Pep: Next decade belongs to Foden

"Callum is ready to play in every match, even the most difficult matches," Sarri said of his Chelsea winger after the match. "He improved a lot over the season. I am really happy for him. Not only in attack, but in defence.

"For this team, the future could be good with Callum. I want him to improve, as he could be one of the best players in Europe."