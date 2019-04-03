Kevin De Bruyne produced midfield masterclass, says Jamie Redknapp

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates his goal with Man City team-mates

Kevin De Bruyne produced a midfield masterclass in Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Cardiff, says Jamie Redknapp.

De Bruyne was named man of the match after he fired City into the lead in just the sixth minute - his first league goal since December - in a dominant performance at the Etihad Stadium.

3:00 Highlights from Manchester City's 2-0 win over Cardiff in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester City's 2-0 win over Cardiff in the Premier League.

The Belgium international has been on the sidelines three times already this season with his most recent thigh problem keeping him out for most of March.

3:58 Despite picking up the man of the match award for his performance against Cardiff, Kevin De Bruyne says he's not yet at his best level after recovering from injury Despite picking up the man of the match award for his performance against Cardiff, Kevin De Bruyne says he's not yet at his best level after recovering from injury

But his display against the Bluebirds impressed Sky Sports pundit Redknapp, who said the 27-year-old proved he is one of the best players in the league.

"You've got Bernardo Silva who has been amazing this season, as has David Silva, but De Bruyne possesses something different where he can score goals from distance," Redknapp told Sky Sports.

🍾👏 Man of the Match is @ManCity’s Kevin De Bruyne 🍾👏



8️⃣8️⃣% passing accuracy

1️⃣8️⃣ crosses - most in match

6️⃣ chances created - most in match

1️⃣ goal



🔥 pic.twitter.com/OOqNqvSX89 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 3, 2019

"His weight of pass, I thought today it was a masterclass in midfield. Especially when you are getting tracked every step of the way. He never seems to be uncomfortable getting man-marked.

"He is a great player. It's like time stands still when he has the ball. He can always pick the right pass, he is effortless when he glides around the field."

With the Carabao Cup already secured, City could still win three more trophies as they hunt for an unprecedented quadruple.

0:23 Kevin De Bruyne admitted to Neil Warnock after the match that he didn't mean his goal which saved Neil Etheridge from being fined! Kevin De Bruyne admitted to Neil Warnock after the match that he didn't mean his goal which saved Neil Etheridge from being fined!

Redknapp believes keeping Sergio Aguero, who missed the Cardiff match as a precautionary measure, fit is what could make the difference in the final weeks of the season.

He added: "With Aguero it depends how long he is out for. They've got two Champions League games - the two Tottenham games - and then the league game against them at the Etihad.

"He's the difference. Against Cardiff you can imagine he would have had a few goals here."